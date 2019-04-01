Palmyra Town Meeting March 25, 2019

The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of the minutes from the prior meeting.

The Board received written communication from Frank Vascukynas (received March 27, 2019) which was noted as “entered into minutes” without further discussion.

Public Input was listed next on the agenda with two scheduled speakers. Tracy Vanderwall was not in attendance and thus made no comment. This was followed by an attempted public input by Marc Carrier which was abruptly interrupted by Chairperson Kenneth Miller who stated that the Board would accept his submitted documents, but not verbal statements.

When Carrier challenged being silenced, stating that he was listed on the agenda, the atmosphere of the meeting swiftly changed. There was next a series of fiery comments by Councilman Michael Lambrix directed at Carrier, with Councilman Lambrix actually rising from his seat and loudly demanding that Carrier cease his comments, referencing removal of Carrier from the meeting by law enforcement.

Councilman Todd Pipitone interjected, suggesting that Carrier be granted his allotted 3 minutes of input. This was quickly met by Chairperson Miller’s silencing gavel and the Board turned its attention to Reports of Standing Committees. The Board approved the following motions:

- Highway Superintendent to sign the 2019 Highway Auction Agreement

- Supervisor to sign Contract with County for mowing on County Roads

- Supervisor to sign Land purchase agreement for lot behind Town Hall

- Award ownership of abandoned vehicle discovered on property recently acquired by John Koeberle

The Board then motioned to enter Executive Session to discuss pending litigation; Marc Carrier inquired as to specifics of said litigation and was met with additional retort from Councilman Lambrix. The next Town Board Meeting is scheduled for April 25, 2019 at 7:00 at East Palmyra Fire Hall.

by Casey Carpenter