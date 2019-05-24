Palmyra Town Meeting   May 23, 2019

The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance and approval of the minutes from the hearing and regular board meeting on April 25th. Public Input began with Marc Carrier (Garnsey Rd) regarding the Old Palmyra Landfill issue. He voiced a number of concerns including incorrect information on the DEC Fact Sheet, a lack of transparency on the Board’s knowledge of the issue, impact to the value of his farmland, and personal threats of arrest made against him for pursuit of this issue. This was followed by an update by Supervisor Ken Miller regarding the Garnsey Road Closed Landfill. He reports that he attended a meeting in Albany with legal representation and 6 members of the DEC; he stated that when he receives the minutes of the meeting, he will share it with members of the Board. The DEC Fact Sheet will be recreated when additional information is discovered.

The Board approved the Assessor to attend a meeting in Cornell, as well as purchase computer equipment.

The Board approved the Town Clerk to purchase a new computer for the Town Clerk’s office. The Board approved an agreement for grass cutting services for abandoned properties with Warren Frederick at the rate of $100/$150 per property servicing.

Next, the Board approved a budget modification for the Highway Department to reassign unused allocated funds.

The Board approved the signing of a utilities agreement with Marathon Electric. Just prior to the adjournment of the meeting,

Supervisor Miller notified the members of the Board that resulting from his meeting in Albany, a Consent Agreement had been drafted, but that per advice from the Environmental Attorney, it was not yet available. He stated that it would be made available to Board members prior to the next meeting so that it may be considered for approval. The next Palmyra Town Board Meeting is scheduled for Thursday June 27th at 7pm.

By Casey Carpenter