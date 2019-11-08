Palmyra Town Meeting November 4, 2019

Mayor Husk opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a moment of silence in honor of Jean Craft who recently passed away. Jean was a longtime member of the Palmyra Fire Department, along with her husband, Vince Craft. Jean and her husband Vince were also dedicated members of the Wayne County Fair and Canal Town Days. Mayor Husk went on to recall how Jean and Vince were always the first to arrive on the scene when Palmyra had its own ambulance through the Fire Department. The Mayor reminisced about a ride he took with the two of them and how absolutely relaxed and calm they made him feel. He thought of them as “grandparents”, so to speak. He said they will be dearly missed.

The minutes from the meeting on October 21, 2019 were approved.

Abstract #6A vouchers 440-459 and 465-477 were approved for a total of $30,500.56.

Mayor Husk announced the Blue Cross Blue Shield rates for Village employees increased by approximately 5.4%.

Town Clerk Alicia Lynch sent packets to all the Board members and Department Heads containing the Revenue and Expense reports.

There is a Wayne County Village Officials dinner at the VFW in Newark on November 20, 2019. The main topic of discussion will be about “Zombie” properties. RSVP’s need to be received by November 15, 2019. Trustee Warters stated he would attend.

Trustee Luke reported that the Trick or Treat on Main Street was a huge success and very well attended. 31 dozen donut holes and 7 gallons of cider were consumed.

She is also still working on the audit of the 2018-2019 fiscal year. She has gotten through the revenues and expenditures and is now moving on to reconciliations. She will keep the board apprised of the progress but did share that everything was going well so far.

Trustee Nolan wanted to verify the time of the Wayne County Water & Sewer Authority meeting on November 7, 2019. It will be held at 5:30 PM. It is mostly covering contractual issues. They will set a time frame of what needs to be done by each municipality. Mayor Husk and Trustee Nolan will be attending.

Trustee Warters presented the Board with several estimates for new Fire Department radios. Chief Pieters needs 10 new ones. The lowest estimate came in from Castner Radio Communications for $2,736.50. Chief Pieters recommended Castner as they are local and easy to work with. The funds will come out of the Fire Department Budget. A resolution to purchase 10 new radios from Castner Radio Communications was passed unanimously.

Chief Pieters also relayed to the Board he will have the new driver lists and call reports at the next meeting on November 18, 2019.

A resolution was passed to send any unpaid Village taxes to the County.

Mayor Husk asked the Board if they had a chance to look at the revised Village of Palmyra Vehicle Use Policy and the Time-Off Request Documents that need Board approval. Attorney Williams stated he previously did not see any issues with the revised documents but will look them both over again before the next Board Meeting on November 18, 2019, so there can be a vote to approve them or continue revisions.

Mayor Husk announced there had been a 10-day internal posting for a Motor Equipment Operator position. The topic will be discussed further at the November 18, 2019 meeting, even though there may or may not be an appointment made on that meeting date.

The meeting was adjourned at 6:50 PM.

By Caroline Grasso