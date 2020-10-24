Palmyra Town Meeting October 22, 2020

The Palmyra Town Meeting was opened as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, and the approval of the minutes of the previous meeting (September 24, 2020).

Communications noted contact by Matt Vasapoli. During the public meeting, Matt Vasapoli approached the Board about the installation of a Town baseball field. Following a lengthy, robust discussion, the Board ultimately decided to open a file on the topic and invited him to begin gathering support from other interested parties and return to report.

Next for Public Input was Marc Carrier who questioned when the Site Characterization for the Old Palmyra Landfill, mentioned last month, will be available for the public. Supervisor Ken Miller stated that it is in draft form at this time and not yet available. Carrier then referred to Executive Sessions where decisions are made and there is no clear communication with the public on happenings; Miller stated that the Board may invite into the Executive Session whomever they decide. Carrier then referred to issues with the newer closed landfill, noting that the area is sinking and seems not to have been closed properly; his comments were ended by Supervisor Miller’s gavel.

Other unscheduled comments from a separate attendee was not acknowledged. During Standing Committee Reports, Supervisor Miller shared a request received from local snowmobiling groups about temporary usage of the Canal Trail due to local construction projects; the Board approved the temporary usage, mostly in light of the fact that the State will need to provide final approval to the measure.

Councilman Bradley Cook reported locksmith and roof repair to the Town Hall. He also noted that Doe Hunting Permits will be issued beginning November 1st from 6:30 am to 10:00 am.

The Board approved a cleaning contract with Julie Hartman. They also approved a contract with Wayne County for highway snow and ice removal for 2021. Next was the approval of an HVAC servicing contract with John Betlem Heating & Cooling for maintenance to the Town Hall.

The Board also authorized the transfer of funds from DA Highway to the Machine Reserve Fund. The Board finally approved the monthly expenditures and claims in the amount of $111,051.58.

The next Public Hearing and Meeting is scheduled for November 5 at 7:00 pm; the next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for November 24 at 7:00 pm.

By Casey Carpenter