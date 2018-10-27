Palmyra Town Meeting   October 23, 2018

Palmyra Town Board Meeting October 25, 2018

Supervisor Ken Miller reported communication between DEC and Marc Carrier updating the status of the investigation of the Palmyra landfill.

During Public Comment Linda Guest, on behalf of herself and her husband William, spoke of their concerns about poorly-managed property adjoining theirs. The Board noted that this is one of 3 properties in the town that are currently engaged in litigation regarding maintenance issues. Code enforcement stated that deadlines are approaching for compliance, with penalties for property owners if action is not taken.

Charles Worth of Port Gibson Road shared that the condition of his road is unfavorable, citing poor stone and tar work in the past. Highway Director Mike Boesel responded to these comments and remains available for follow up.

The purchase of land from the Palmyra Baptist Bible Church is tabled while the survey is being completed.

The Board discussed the discontinuance of Palmer Road between Hogback and Whitbeck Roads at the request of the Dolomite Company. The Board cited high maintenance costs due to frequent dumping, dangerous conditions due to frequent racing on this portion of the road; it also noted a potential increase in efficiency for the Dolomite company. This motion is tabled until further commitments are made in writing.

The Board announced the early pay off of the Town Hall. The development of the Wayne County Water & Sewer Authority and the plans to build a new water treatment facility in Palmyra was discussed, with clarification that the Town of Palmyra will not be a primary stakeholder in the project, but a partner and customer of the Authority; there will be no cost to the Town. Concerns with Finger Lakes Ambulance response times increasing recently were also raised; further corrective measures are in the works. The Board approved the following contracts: Port Gibson Fire Protection District (3 years); East Palmyra Fire Protection District (3 years) Village of Palmyra Fire Protection District (3 years). Councilman Cook announced that the office will be opened at 7:00 a.m. on November 1st for second round doe permits. The Meeting ended with a Proclamation of Appreciation for Derwent Jackson citing his many, many years of service on the Palmyra Board of Assessment Review

By Casey Carpenter