Palmyra Town Meeting - Sept 24, 2020

The Palmyra Town Board meeting, held at the East Palmyra Fire Hall, was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance and Roll Call. The Board approved the minutes of the previous meetings (August 27-Regular, September 8-Budget Workshop, September 15-Budget Workshop, September 23- Budget Workshop).

During Communications, Supervisor Ken Miller shared that former Councilman Mike Lambrix called to thank the Board for the Proclamation of Recognition. Also, Marc Carrier of Garnsey Road shared with the Board email correspondence with Brittany O’Brien of the DEC. There was no scheduled Public Input. Mike Catalano stated that there was no change with the EMT Advisory Board, that things remain the “status quo.” He made mention of a county-wide workgroup that is being formed to review the recommendations of an outside consultant. Supervisor Miller noted that there was no update to the testing Old Palmyra Landfill.

The Board approved the Tentative Budget for 2021, with Supervisor Miller clarifying that this budget may change prior to final approval.

The Board approved the replacement of an outdoor air conditioning unit for Archive Room A in an amount not to exceed $5,261. The Board approved the purchase of a camera security system for the Town Hall in an amount not to exceed $3,387. The Board then entered into Executive Session to discuss pending litigation. Upon return to open session, Town Clerk Irene Unterborn provided a brief report on the vote during the Executive Session, stating that the Board had adopted Resolution 10 to “commence litigation” with an unnamed body.

The Board approved the monthly expenditures. The next meeting of the Palmyra Town Board is scheduled for October 22nd at 7:00.

By Casey Carpenter