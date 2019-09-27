Palmyra Town Meeting, Sept. 26, 2019

The Palmyra Town Board meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, and approval of previous minutes (8/22-regular, 8/27-budget, 9/10-budget, 9/17-budget).

The Board received a presentation from Chuck Bastian of Bernard P. Donegal, Inc. He shared with the Board the possible savings to local taxpayers should the Town elect to consolidate debt service (refinance) 3 water districts currently in payment. Following a robust discussion, the Board elected to vote on beginning the process at the next Board meeting. The Next presentation was given by Bruce Cranston from P2 Business Solutions with a proposal for internet-based phone service and hardware for the Town through the company TPX. Following a lengthy discussion, the Board expressed interest and will review the costs prior to action at the next Board Meeting.

To begin Public Input Richard Hagar, of Garnsey Road inquired as to why his taxes increased 125%; Supervisor Miller redirected him to the Assessor’s office. Next, Frank Vascukynas, of Garnsey Road spoke of the red seepage occurring at a new culvert west of the old landfill. He produced pictures for the record. He refuted the Supervisor’s previous comments at the last meeting, stating “it is not out of your hands...the DEC is waiting on the characterization.” He stated that a second DEC well test affirmed PFCs and PFOs in the water, proof he says that it is on the property. The Board moved on to Committee Reports.

Supervisor Kenneth Miller stated there was no update to Old Garnsey Road Landfill situation. Councilman Bradley Cook reported that the Town Clerk is busy collecting school taxes, and a water project survey has been distributed to the Cambier Road area to determine citizen interest. ]

The Palmyra Community Library Budget Vote and Trustee Election is scheduled for Tuesday, October 15 from noon to 9pm.

The proposed library budget is $321,000, which is an increase of $36,000. The Board moved approval of the Tentative Budget for 2020. This will be available to the public at the Town Hall. The Board approved Mitch Murray to be a member of the Board of Assessment Review. Next, the Board authorized the purchase of a Dell Optiplex 5060 for the Code Enforcement Office. The Board officially appointed Betsy Lewis as Town Historian to begin January 1, 2020. The Board then accepted the resignation of Chris Scott Comegys. The Board approved all claims and expenditures, and then adjourned.

The Next Town Board Meeting is scheduled for Thursday. October 24th at 7:00 pm at East Palmyra Fire Hall.

By Casey Carpenter