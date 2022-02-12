Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 11th 2022, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Palmyra Village Board. Feb. 7, 2022

by WayneTimes.com
February 11, 2022

 Mayor David Husk opened the Palmyra Villaghe Regular meeting at 6:44 PM at the conclusion of the Budget Workshop. The Pledge of Allegiance had been recited. The meeting was held at the Palmyra Village Hall. All Board members were present. The minutes from the January 24, 2022 Regular meeting were approved in addition to Abstract 9A, vouchers 22-00722 through 22-00769 in the amount of $106,455.96. 

Trustee Luke announced the Water and Wastewater Report for January 2022 is on file in the Village Clerk’s Office and is available upon request.

Trustee Warters reports working with Fire Chief Bulman on compiling on equipment list.

It was resolved to borrow $25,000 from Capital Project 14 to Capital Project 27. The funds will be replaced when reimbursement is received.

Fire Department applicant Ryan McGrath was approved pending completion of a physical.

The Board entered Executive Session at 6:57 PM to discuss personnel issues. 

Mayor Husk declared the return to Public Session at 7:24 PM.  The Board resolved to secure the services of Boylan Code to represent the Village on a personnel issue.

The next Regular Board meeting will be February 28, 2022 at 6:30 PM at the Palmyra Village Hall. The meeting was adjourned at 7:26 PM. 

By: Caroline Grasso

Related Articles

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Coleman, Vernon J. “Vern”

NEWARK: Vern Coleman, 86, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 in the wonderful care of the Wayne County Nursing Home where he resided for the last five years. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 29, 2022, time and location to be announced.  Burial will be in Fairville Cemetery. Memorials in […]

Read More
Banks, Sharon P. 

PALMYRA: Sharon Pittenger Mincer Banks, age 78, went home to be with Jesus February 9, 2022. Born March 27, 1943 in Canandaigua NY, to Mr. and Mrs. Francis Pittenger, she was number 6 in the line of 8 siblings. Early in her life, Sharon was a lover of prayer and dropped her burdens at the […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square