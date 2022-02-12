Palmyra Village Board. Feb. 7, 2022

Mayor David Husk opened the Palmyra Villaghe Regular meeting at 6:44 PM at the conclusion of the Budget Workshop. The Pledge of Allegiance had been recited. The meeting was held at the Palmyra Village Hall. All Board members were present. The minutes from the January 24, 2022 Regular meeting were approved in addition to Abstract 9A, vouchers 22-00722 through 22-00769 in the amount of $106,455.96.

Trustee Luke announced the Water and Wastewater Report for January 2022 is on file in the Village Clerk’s Office and is available upon request.

Trustee Warters reports working with Fire Chief Bulman on compiling on equipment list.

It was resolved to borrow $25,000 from Capital Project 14 to Capital Project 27. The funds will be replaced when reimbursement is received.

Fire Department applicant Ryan McGrath was approved pending completion of a physical.

The Board entered Executive Session at 6:57 PM to discuss personnel issues.

Mayor Husk declared the return to Public Session at 7:24 PM. The Board resolved to secure the services of Boylan Code to represent the Village on a personnel issue.

The next Regular Board meeting will be February 28, 2022 at 6:30 PM at the Palmyra Village Hall. The meeting was adjourned at 7:26 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso