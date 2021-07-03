Palmyra Village Board. June 28, 2021

Mayor David Husk opened the Palmyra Village Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held in the Village Hall. All Trustees were in attendance except Trustee Perry who was excused.

The minutes from the June 7, 2021 Regular meeting were approved as well as Abstract 1B, vouchers 21-00031 through 21-00069 in the amount of $ 80,366.48.

The Village submitted the request for NEU (Non-Entitlement Units) funding for Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Funds on June 17, 2021. The Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund provides relief for smaller local governments.

The Revenue and Expense, Capital Project and Reserve reports were given to board members on June 25, 2021.

Trustee Luke reports she is looking into some options for entertainment in the Park this summer. Her plans are to have something in both July and August. More details will follow.

Trustee Warters announced the Fire Department Inspection Report is available upon request from the Village Clerk’s Office. He is also waiting on estimates for the installation of Handicapped Accessible doors at the Fire Hall.

Mayor Husk signed the new lease for the Spring Street property, increasing the rent to $675.00/month effective September, 2021.

The Mayor also announced the annual Court Audit was completed with no discrepancies found. A copy of the audit is available at the Village Office.

It was resolved to create Capital Project line H 072 to house funds for the Highway dump truck until the purchase is made.

The next meeting will be July 19, 2021 at 6:30 PM.

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 6:36 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso