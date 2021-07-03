Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 3rd 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Palmyra Village Board. June 28, 2021

by WayneTimes.com
July 3, 2021

 Mayor David Husk opened the Palmyra Village Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held in the Village Hall. All Trustees were in attendance except Trustee Perry who was excused.

The minutes from the June 7, 2021 Regular meeting were approved as well as Abstract 1B, vouchers 21-00031 through 21-00069 in the amount of $ 80,366.48. 

The Village submitted the request for NEU (Non-Entitlement Units) funding for Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Funds on June 17, 2021. The Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund provides relief for smaller local governments. 

The Revenue and Expense, Capital Project and Reserve reports were given to board members on June 25, 2021.

Trustee Luke reports she is looking into some options for entertainment in the Park this summer. Her plans are to have something in both July and August. More details will follow.

Trustee Warters announced the Fire Department Inspection Report is available upon request from the Village Clerk’s Office. He is also waiting on estimates for the installation of Handicapped Accessible doors at the Fire Hall.

Mayor Husk signed the new lease for the Spring Street property, increasing the rent to $675.00/month effective September, 2021. 

The Mayor also announced the annual Court Audit was completed with no discrepancies found. A copy of the audit is available at the Village Office.

It was resolved to create Capital Project line H 072 to house funds for the Highway dump truck until the purchase is made. 

The next meeting will be July 19, 2021 at 6:30 PM. 

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 6:36 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Safian, Susan Shoemaker

FLORIDA: Born February 17, 1963, passed away unexpectedly on April 19, 2021. Sue was the daughter of the late Joyce Shoemaker Tosca and Harry Shoemaker. She is survived by her loving husband Tony Safian, her brother Danny Shoemaker and sisters Penny Shoemaker Lopez (Marc Edwards). Friends and Family are invited to honor Sue’s life by […]

Read More
Clement, Alan

SAVANNAH: Age 75, passed away unexpectedly at Newark Hospital on June 30, 2021. Alan is predeceased by his parents, Emery and Carmen Clement; brother, Robert Clement; sister, Jane Trombley; and his 1st wife, Lois Clement. He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Wanda Clement; daughter, Carol (Richard) Wall; son, Alan (Heather) Clement […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square