Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
March 6th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Palmyra Village Board meeting, March 2, 2021

by WayneTimes.com
March 5, 2021

 Mayor Husk opened the Palmyra Village meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Village Hall where Covid-19 safety precautions were in place. All Trustees were in attendance except Trustees Nolan and Warters who had been excused.

Mayor Husk called for a moment of silence to honor former Trustee Warner Strong who passed away on February 26, 2021. Mr. Strong also served as the Village Mayor from 1973 through 1976 and was a founding member of the Palmyra Volunteer Ambulance Corp. The minutes of the February 22, 2021 meeting were approved as well as Abstract 10A, vouchers 21-0083 through 21-0088 for $84,766.12. 

It was resolved to surplus X2 (2018 model): Five Tasers, Five holsters, Sixteen 25-foot duty cartridges, Twelve 15-foot duty cartridges, Ten practice drive stun cartridges, Two practice scenario cartridges and X26 Model: Six tasers, Five holsters, Three 21-foot cartridges, Two 25-foot cartridges. The Village is considering canvassing other municipalities to see if any of them are interested in purchasing these items.

A Public Hearing will be held on March 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM for questions and comments on the Police Reform and Reinvention Plan for the Village Police Department. The plan is available on the Village website http://www.palmyrany.com or at the Village Clerk’s Office. A Public Hearing will be held on April 5, 2021 for comments and questions regarding the 2021-2022 Village Budget.  There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:06 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

VanHout, Tracey Lynn

MARION: Tracey passed away on February 20, 2021 at age 44.  She was predeceased by her daughter, Shaylynn Aubrey VanHout Caster; fiancé, Samuel Pergolizzi. Tracey is survived by her daughter, Abi (Louis Grayson) VanHout; parents, Gerald and Charlotte VanHout; siblings, Trevor VanHout; niece, Leah VanHout; aunt, Sharon (Steve) Smith; extended family and friends; beloved dog, […]

Read More
Gallaher, James W. “Jim”

WALWORTH/ONTARIO: November 13, 1948 – February 27, 2021. Jim passed away due to complications from being struck, by a hit and run driver, on the night of February 28, 2006 while serving with the Lincoln Fire Department. Jim is predeceased by his parents Burrell and Alice, and his sister Barbara. Jim is survived by his wife […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square