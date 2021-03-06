Palmyra Village Board meeting, March 2, 2021

Mayor Husk opened the Palmyra Village meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Village Hall where Covid-19 safety precautions were in place. All Trustees were in attendance except Trustees Nolan and Warters who had been excused.

Mayor Husk called for a moment of silence to honor former Trustee Warner Strong who passed away on February 26, 2021. Mr. Strong also served as the Village Mayor from 1973 through 1976 and was a founding member of the Palmyra Volunteer Ambulance Corp. The minutes of the February 22, 2021 meeting were approved as well as Abstract 10A, vouchers 21-0083 through 21-0088 for $84,766.12.

It was resolved to surplus X2 (2018 model): Five Tasers, Five holsters, Sixteen 25-foot duty cartridges, Twelve 15-foot duty cartridges, Ten practice drive stun cartridges, Two practice scenario cartridges and X26 Model: Six tasers, Five holsters, Three 21-foot cartridges, Two 25-foot cartridges. The Village is considering canvassing other municipalities to see if any of them are interested in purchasing these items.

A Public Hearing will be held on March 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM for questions and comments on the Police Reform and Reinvention Plan for the Village Police Department. The plan is available on the Village website http://www.palmyrany.com or at the Village Clerk’s Office. A Public Hearing will be held on April 5, 2021 for comments and questions regarding the 2021-2022 Village Budget. There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:06 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso