Palmyra Village Board meeting    May 2, 2022   

Mayor David Husk opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Palmyra Village Hall. All Trustees were in attendance except Trustee Warters who was excused. The minutes from the April 18, 2022 Regular meeting and the April 25, 2022 Special meeting were approved, in addition to Abstract 12A, vouchers 22-00982 through 22-01018 for $51,374.37.

Village Clerk-Treasurer Rebecca Wetherby submitted the Annual ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Report.

Mayor Husk announced he will be attending a meeting at the Wayne County Emergency Center regarding the Finger Lakes Country Music Festival on June 4, 2022 that will be held at the Palmyra Fairgrounds.

The Board resolved to authorize Village Clerk-Treasurer Wetherby to sign a contract with Paychex for payroll processing. A contract with Verizon to equip the Buildings & Grounds Department vehicles with the Fleet Maintenance Program was also approved. It was resolved to increase the rent at the Spring Street house and the apartment in the Sexton Building by $25/per month due to increases in utilities.

A motion to change the job title of Animal Control Officer to Dog Warden was approved. Advertisements for this position have been placed in the Times of Wayne County on April 24, May 7, and May 14, 2022.

The Village of Palmyra resolved to establish the following standard workdays for Terry Rodman, Village Justice, as 6 hours and will report this to the New York State and Local Retirement Sys-tem based on their record of activities as 5.26 days per month. Justice Rodman’s term is December 3, 2018 until December 5, 2022. The next meeting will be May 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM. The following dates have been approved through September 2022. June 6th and 27th, July 11, August 1st and 29th and September 19th. The Board entered Executive Session at 6:56 PM to discuss personnel and contracts. They re-convened at 7:47 PM and the meeting adjourned at 7:48 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso