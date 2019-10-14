Palmyra Village Meeting 10-7-19

The Village of Palmyra Board of Trustees meeting on October 7th, opened with a Public Hearing to adopt Local Law #1, which if adopted, would amend Chapter 144 “Sewer Rents and Charges” and Chapter 147 ‘Sewer Use” of the Village Code. The local law adds an explanation of the term “EDU” for the future Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. There were no comments. The hearing was closed and Local Law #1 was then adopted.

The minutes of the September 23 board meeting were approved, as were vouchers 342-389 for $89,696.89.

Revenue and expense reports were distributed to the Board and Departments heads.

Trustee Nolan reported that monthly operating reports in relation to water, rand outine maintenance were performed on plant equipment and distribution systems. No safety incidents were found in the month of September. With respect to wastewater maintenance, all systems operated normally with no safety incidents.

Trustee Warters reported that there was a monthly truck inspection for the Fire Department. He also announced there was an application for membership in Fire Police. The board approved Richard Tompkins to become a member of the Fire Police with the Palmyra Fire Department pending successful completion of training.

Mayor Husk announced that on 10/28 there will be a meeting with Bill Davis from the MRB Engineering Group regarding the waste water treatment plant. Time to be announced.

On 11/4 at 3 PM at the Walworth Fire Department there will be an info meeting for the new Western Wayne Chamber of Commerce that is trying to take off. It represents Southwest Wayne County which includes Macedon, Palmyra, Walworth and Marion. This new Chamber will focus on Southwest Wayne County instead of just Eastern Wayne County.

There will be a discussion regarding reserve accounts at the next board meeting on 10/21 at 6:30 PM. The first reading pertaining to the reserve accounts was held on 10/5.

There was a motion to appoint David Dalton as an interim substitute court bailiff at a rate of $20.50/hour. After a lengthy discussion, the motion was adopted. There was then a second motion that was adopted that, going forward, made the rate of pay for a Court Bailiff $20.50/hour.

The Christmas celebration at the library will be held on either 12/6 or 12/13. As it gets closer, the date will be firmed up.

Small business Saturday will tentatively be the Saturday after Thanksgiving. There will be more information coming.

There will be an annual audit of the Village’s financial records on 10/21.

At 7:05 PM, the board adjourned to go into executive session.

by Caroline Grasso