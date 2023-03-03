Palmyra Village Meeting. 2/22/23

Mayor David Husk opened the Village of Palmyra Regular Board meeting which was held at the Village Hall. All Trustees were present except Trustee Leo wo was excused.

At 6:30 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions regarding the placement of a stop sign at the intersection of Walker Street and Fayette Street, with the stop sign on Fayette Street, entrance from the South.

Linda Valley of Liberty Street asked why the issue has been brought up now. The Mayor cited safety issues as the most prevailing issue. Deputy Mayor Rick Perry read a letter from a resident of Fayette Street describing an accident that he was involved in at that intersection.

At 6:37 PM, a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions regarding the placement of a stop sign at the intersection of Gates Street and West Jackson, with the stop sign on West Jackson Street, entrances from the East and West. Resident Mike Boesel agrees that there is an issue with speed on Jackson Street and while he is not opposed to the stop sign, he suggested the Board also investigate some alternative safety steps. Katie Bolton who lives on Cuyler Street is in favor of the placement of both stop signs.

The Regular meeting opened at 6:57 PM and the minutes from the February 6, 2023 Regular meeting were approved in addition to Abstract 9B, vouchers 23-00639 through 23-00673 for $67,845.44.

The AUD (Annual Upload Document) was submitted to the NYS Comptroller on February 21, 2023.

Georgeanne Graham addressed the Board with several questions related to the Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Project and certain fund balances as they pertain to the Water & Sewer rates in Palmyra. The Board thanked her and stated they would reach out with the answers to her questions.

The Board resolved to accept the easement for water main across 3464 Sandy Beach Drive, Canandaigua and authorize the Village Mayor to sign all necessary documents to execute said easement.

The Village of Palmyra Fire department adopted a new Explorer division consent form, waiver and release to be used going forward in order to comply with insurance requirements.

The Board entered Executive Session at 7:10 PM to discuss contracts.

By: Caroline Grasso