Palmyra Village Meeting April 13, 2020

Revised Wastewater project documents signed

Mayor Husk opened the Palmyra Village meeting with all Board members present. Trustee Perry and Trustee Warters appeared via teleconference.

The Public Hearing, which had been advertised in the official Village newspaper the Times of Wayne County, for the purpose of allowing public comment on the tentative 2020-2021 Village Budget was opened. There were no comments from the public. Mayor Husk declared the Public Hearing closed.

The minutes from the March 2, 2020 Board of Trustees meeting were approved.

Abstract 10B, vouchers 833-862 for $32,322.53, Abstract 11A, vouchers 868-929 for $68,947.17 and Voucher 930 for $8475.00 were all approved.

Trustee Nolan submitted the February and March Water and Wastewater operating reports . He also reminded the Board that the Water Supply Agreement with the Town of Palmyra will expire in May.

Trustee Waters reported that the Fire Department Reports for February and March have been submitted. He also shared that Service Pro will be doing the Fire trucks and Police cars free of charge.

A resolution was passed to waive the penalty period on the March water/sewer billing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revised Western Regional Wastewater Project documents were authorized to be signed. $8,475 was transferred from the Water Contingency Fund to the Water Fund Equipment/Capital Outlay account for the 50% down payment on the Water treatment plant metal roof.

A resolution was passed to adopt the budget as submitted which sets the 2020-2021 Village Tax Rate at $12.03 per thousand.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:05 PM. By: Caroline Grasso