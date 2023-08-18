Palmyra Village Meeting Aug. 7, 2023

Mayor David Husk opened the Village of Palmyra Regular board meeting which was held at the Palmyra Village Hall. All Trustees were present.

The minutes from the July 10, 2023 Regular meeting were approved in addition to Abstract 3A, vouchers 24-00115 through 24-00168 for $235,771.75.

The Board received the July Reserve and Capital Projects Report, the Revenue and Expense Report as of 8/4/2023 and Bank Balances as of 8/4/2023.

Holly Stivers, the President of the Palmyra Fire Department Explorers, requested permission to place several Bottle & Can Drive boxes in a few areas around the Town and Village. The Board granted the request.

Trustee Luke announced the Water & Wastewater Treatment Plant Reports are available and other than a few repairs, all systems operating normally. Trustee Luke also finished the annual audit for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2023, and everything is in order and well documented.

Trustee Perry shared some information regarding the mold removal at the Fire Department. The total cost for the mold remediation is $26,000 which is strictly for the removal. It does not currently include any restorative work. More information will be available once the remediation work starts.

Trustee Warters stated the July 2023 Fire Department Call Report is on file with the Village Clerk and is available upon request. Trustee Warters also announced the Code Enforcement Report is also available upon request from the Village Clerk.

The Board resolved to designate September as Childhood Cancer Month.

Subject to Permissive Referendum as follows that the sum of up to not to exceed $50,000 for the purchase of a Fire Rescue Truck and $26,000 for the mold remediation at the Fire Department.

A Peddlers Permit was issued to Tysheen Roundtree from Solar on Earth educating residents on how to save money on their NYSEG bill. He is not selling anything; he is just advising people on how they may save money.

The Board is still discussing Amending Chapter 183: Vehicles and Traffic, to add a fine schedule for parking tickets.

The Board resolved not to change the local curfew. The hours will remain the same which is 10:00 pm on weekdays and 11:00 pm on weekends.

The Board resolved to purchase a new Police Car from Grant Funding with no cost to the Taxpayer.

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:03 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso