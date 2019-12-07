Palmyra Village Meeting Dec. 2, 2019

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Mayor Husk opened the Annual Organizational Meeting for the Palmyra Village, and a resolution was passed to adopt the following annual assignments effective through December 7, 2020. Some of them are as follows:

Deputy Mayor Perry…Buildings & Grounds, Pal-Mac CSD, Fairgrounds, Agricultural Society

Trustee Luke…Audit, Youth & PCC, Revitalization & Econ. Development

Trustee Nolan…Water & Sewer, Seniors, Streets & Highways

Trustee Warters…Zoning, Veterans, Preservation

Alicia Lynch was appointed Tax Collector. This is in addition to her Clerk/Treasurer duties.

Arthur B. Williams was appointed Village Attorney.

The Times of Wayne County was approved as the official newspaper for the Village.

A complete list of the Organizational Resolutions may be found on the Village website: http://www.palmyrany.com/

Mayor Husk then opened the regular meeting and the minutes from the November 18, 2019 meeting were approved.

Vouchers for $88,079.14 were approved.

There will be a Public Meeting on the Ontario Midland Strategic Plan, December 10, 2019 at 6:30 PM at the Williamson Town Complex. This meeting concerns the future of the railroad in this area.

Alicia Lynch will be participating in a conference call on December 4, 2019 to discuss Canal Re-Imaging.

The Board received the Excellus Dental Insurance rates. For a single plan, it went from $50.44 to $49.91 and for a family plan, it went from $128.62 to $130.97.

Revenue and Expense reports were distributed to the Board and the Department Heads.

David Smith, Chief of Police, advised the Board about the new regulations concerning Bail Reform and Discovery. These reforms take place January 1, 2020.

BAIL REFORM—Eliminates cash bail for most defendants to ensure an individual’s wealth is no longer the determining factor for pre-trial detention while awaiting their day in court.

DISCOVERY REFORM—Requires the prosecution and defense to share all information in their possession well in advance of trial, in some cases 15 days, and enables defendants to review evidence the prosecution possesses prior to pleading guilty to a crime.

Chief Smith relayed his concern regarding the possibility of overtime due to the new regulations. Mayor Husk offered the support of the Board and thanked Chief Smith and his department for keeping the residents safe.

Trustee Luke reminded the Board that the Christmas celebration with the Library and the Palmyra Community Center is December 6, 2019.

Trustee Nolan announced that there will be a Public Meeting regarding the Wayne County Water & Sewer Authority project on December 18, 2019 at 6:30 PM at the Pal-Mac High School. This meeting will be an overview of the project and the benefits of combining municipalities versus individual operations. It will also discuss the tax and cost implications of the project with the same comparison of collective versus individual.

Trustee Warters announced that Fire Engine AP1 is still out of service. There is no estimated date for the completion of the repairs. He also announced that he attended the Village Officials meeting with Attorney Williams where they discussed the Land Bank and how it was able to take possession of some of the “zombie” properties. Trustee Warters stated that more information will be forthcoming.

Mayor Husk, Deputy Mayor Perry and Town Clerk Lynch will be attending a meeting at the Village Hall on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a representative from NYSEG. They will be discussing LED lighting for the Village.

The Board passed a resolution adopting the Vehicle Use Policy and the Time Off Request Policy.

A resolution was passed to adopt a New York State Deferred Compensation Plan, which allows eligible employees to voluntarily contribute for a convenient and tax-favored method of savings to contribute to their retirement.

A motion was approved to credit Lori Cleveland for a broken and dripping water spigot.

A letter of interest was submitted by Carrie Deming to fill a vacancy on the Zoning Board. A motion was passed to have Carrie Deming serve as an alternate unless a full-time vacancy is available on the Zoning Board.

There was no Executive Session. The meeting adjourned at 7:24 PM.

by Caroline Grasso