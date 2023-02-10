Powered by Dark Sky
February 11th 2023, Saturday
Palmyra Village Meeting. Feb. 6, 2023

by WayneTimes.com
February 10, 2023

 Mayor David Husk opened the Village of Palmyra Board meeting. The meeting was held at the Village Hall. All Trustees were present.

Mayor Husk asked for a moment of silence in honor of Robert Daly, the husband of former Village of Palmyra Mayor Vicky Daly, who recently passed away.

The minutes from the January 23, 2023 Regular meeting were approved, in addition to Abstract 9A, vouchers 23-00597 through 23-00638 for $42,996.57.

Trustee Warters announced several new candidates for the Fire Department. Ray Freyn, Rachel Henning, and Ryan Darling were all approved pending successful completion of all Fire Department requirements.

The Board resolved to authorize the Fire Department to purchase 10 pagers and batteries from Flower City at a price not to exceed $3600.00.

There will be a Public Hearing on February 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM for questions and comments regarding the possibility of a Stop sign at the corner of Fayette Street where it connects with Walker Road. 

There will be a Public Hearing on February 21, 2023 at 6:35 PM for questions and comments regarding a possible Stop sign at the corner of Jackson Street and Gates Road.  

There will be a Public Hearing at 6:40 PM for questions and comments regarding the possible part-time implementation of some handicapped parking spaces in front of the American Legion.

The Board approved the request from Twisted Creations for an event application for June 17, 2023. 

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:11 PM. 

by Caroline Grasso

