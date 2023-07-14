Palmyra Village Meeting. July 10, 2023

Mayor David Husk opened the Village of Palmyra Regular meeting which was held at the Palmyra Village Hall. All Trustees were present. 6:30 PM - Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions regarding Repealing Chapter 63: Alcoholic Beverages and installing a new chapter regulating alcohol but allowing for exceptions at permitted events. 6:35 PM- Public Hearing to hear comments and questions regarding Creating Chapter 65: Tobacco and Cannabis Use at Village Owned Properties; 6:40 PM - Public Hearing to hear comments and questions regarding Amending Chapter 183: Vehicles and Traffic, to add a fine schedule for parking tickets. No residents commented; 6:45 PM - Public Hearing to hear comments and questions regarding Amending Chapter 84-4: Curfew, to change the curfew time from 10:00pm to 8:00pm on weekdays and 11:00pm to 9:00pm on weekends. Several residents were opposed and suggested alternate methods; 6:50 PM - Public Hearing to hear comments and questions regarding Amending Chapter 144-7: Sewer Rents and Charges, to add the exception of not paying sewer minimum quarterly fee when water service has been turned off by request of the owner. Mayor Husk called the Regular meeting to order at 6:59 PM. The minutes from the June 22, 2023 Regular meeting were approved, in addition to Abstract 2A, vouchers 24-00052 through 24-00102 for a total of $126,847.74. Historic Palmyra was granted their request to close ½ of Market Street on August 5, 2023 from 10 AM to 3 PM for the Pirates. Sunday Funday will be on July 30, 2023 at the Palmyra Community Center. Trustee Luke said they are looking for Steering Committee members. The Board resolved to issue a sewer credit to BM & BW, LLC in the amount of $72.00 because of a water break. NWE Special Event requests were approved for September 22, 2023 and September 23, 2023, 9/22/23 and 9/23/23. It was resolved to accept the Multimodal grant for $20,000 for an already completed project. Next Village of Palmyra Board meeting will be on August 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM at the Village Hall. The Board entered Executive Session at 7:15 PM to discuss contractual issues. The Board reconvened at 7:24 PM and the meeting was adjourned at 7:26 PM. By: Caroline Grasso