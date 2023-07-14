Powered by Dark Sky
Palmyra Village Meeting. July 10, 2023

by WayneTimes.com
July 14, 2023

Mayor David Husk opened the Village of Palmyra Regular meeting which was held at the Palmyra Village Hall. All Trustees were present.   6:30 PM -  Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions regarding Repealing Chapter 63: Alcoholic Beverages and installing a new chapter regulating alcohol but allowing for exceptions at permitted events.  6:35 PM- Public Hearing  to hear comments and questions regarding Creating Chapter 65: Tobacco and Cannabis Use at Village Owned Properties;  6:40 PM - Public Hearing  to hear comments and questions regarding Amending Chapter 183: Vehicles and Traffic, to add a fine schedule for parking tickets. No residents commented;  6:45 PM - Public Hearing to hear comments and questions regarding Amending Chapter 84-4: Curfew, to change the curfew time from 10:00pm to 8:00pm on weekdays and 11:00pm to 9:00pm on weekends. Several residents were opposed and suggested alternate methods;  6:50 PM - Public Hearing  to hear comments and questions regarding Amending Chapter 144-7: Sewer Rents and Charges, to add the exception of not paying sewer minimum quarterly fee when water service has been turned off by request of the owner.  Mayor Husk called the Regular meeting to order at 6:59 PM. The minutes from the June 22, 2023 Regular meeting were approved, in addition to Abstract 2A, vouchers 24-00052 through 24-00102 for a total of $126,847.74. Historic Palmyra was granted their request to close ½ of Market Street on August 5, 2023 from 10 AM to 3 PM for the Pirates.  Sunday Funday will be on July 30, 2023 at the Palmyra Community Center. Trustee Luke said they are looking for Steering Committee members. The Board resolved to issue a sewer credit to BM & BW, LLC in the amount of $72.00 because of a water break. NWE Special Event requests were approved for September 22, 2023 and September 23, 2023, 9/22/23 and 9/23/23. It was resolved to accept the Multimodal grant for $20,000 for an already completed project. Next Village of Palmyra Board meeting will be on August 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM at the Village Hall. The Board entered Executive Session at 7:15 PM to discuss contractual issues. The Board reconvened at 7:24 PM and the meeting was adjourned at 7:26 PM.  By: Caroline Grasso

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Whiting John

NEWARK: John Whiting, 76, died Saturday, July 12, 2023 at St. Mary’s in Rochester. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the East Palmyra Cemetery. He is survived by friends at FLDDSO. He was predeceased by his family. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Read More
Weed, Gary Gilkey

SODUS: Gary Gilkey Weed of Sodus age 79 passed away Monday July 10th at Newark Wayne Community Hospital, with his family and friends by his side.  Gary was born May 20th, 1944 in Lyons New York, the son of the late Richard A Weed and Edna A. (Gilkey) Weed. Gary was a graduate of North […]

Read More
