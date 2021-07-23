Palmyra Village Meeting July 19, 2021

Mayor Husk opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Village Hall. All Trustees were in attendance.

The minutes from the June 28, 2021 Regular meeting were approved as well as Abstract 2A, vouchers 22-00077 through 22-00125 in the amount of $120,423.83.

Mayor Husk announced the Revenue and Expense Report and the Capital Project Reserve Report were given to the Trustees. The Historic Preservation Commission submitted their quarterly report as well.

The Mayor also announced the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund Grant Awards have been approved. The amount of the award and the criteria for what the award can be used for are still as yet to be determined.

The Board accepted the resignation of Police Officer Kevin Costello effective July 12, 2021 and wish him well in all his future endeavors.

Trustee Luke announced the “Movie in the Park” will be held Friday, July 30, 2021. The feature will be Raya and the Last Dragon. Movies begin at Dusk (around 8:30 PM).

Trustee Nolan reported on June 21, 2021, due to a storm related power outage, the Wastewater Treatment Plant ran 3 (three) hours on emergency power and the West End Pump Station ran 16 (sixteen) on emergency power. Otherwise, other than some minor maintenance and repairs, all systems operating normally.

Trustee Warters announced the Fire Department Hall will be opening and will be following all CDC recommendations for any events. The Board approved the purchase of a new electronic sign to replace the current sign in front of the Fire Department. Chief Bulman stated the Fire Department will be paying for it with no cost to the Village.

The Sexton Building will also be opening on July 26, 2021. The same CDC recommendations for the Fire Department Hall will be in place for the Sexton Building.

Mayor Husk met with representatives from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints regarding the Hill Cumorah property. The Church announced it will simply be reverted back to its origin. The concrete pavement will be removed and there will be just a small path left for golf carts to take people with disabilities to the top. The angel is currently being gold plated but will return.

The American Legion will be having a ‘Hot Dogs for Heroes’ golf tournament fundraiser on August 14, 2021. For more information on the tournament, please call the American Legion at 315-597-2412.

The Village has posted an open position for a Police Officer in the Times of Wayne County. Applications will be accepted until July 30, 2021.

The next Regular Board meeting will be on August 16, 2021 at 6:30 PM.

The Board entered Executive Session at 6:47 PM to discuss personal and contractual issues, in addition to possible legal issues.

By: Caroline Grasso