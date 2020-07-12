Palmyra Village Meeting July 6, 2020

Mayor Husk opened the Meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The Meeting was held at the Village Hall with social distancing protocols in place.

The Minutes of the June 15, 2020 Regular Meeting were approved with a minor correction requested by Trustee Luke. At the June 15, 2020 Regular Board Meeting, there was a reference to replacing a water line and the Minutes reflected 1500 linear feet while it should have been 15,000 linear feet. Town Clerk Alicia Lynch made the correction.

Abstract 2A, vouchers #61-#111 for $148,885.56 was approved.

The Village of Palmyra received correspondence from the New York State Canal Cooperation advising of the Earthen Embankment Integrity Program. A copy of the Program may be obtained by request from the Village Clerk. It includes information from SEQR, the State Environmental Quality Review Act, as well as a variety of environmental impact information.

Trustee Luke will be conducting the Village Court Audit as soon as schedules permit.

Trustee Nolan submitted the Water & Sewer Monthly Operating Report. There have been some minor repairs and there were no safety issues.

Trustee Warters alerted the Board to two applications received for membership in the Village of Palmyra Fire Department. A motion was passed to approve Thomas Rohr and Nathan Pearce. The appointments are contingent on successful completion of all the requirements.

Mayor Husk shared a letter from Historic Palmyra thanking the Village Board for a check the Board had presented in the amount of $3500.00. Also included was a description of everything Historic Palmyra provides. These funds are allocated annually via the Village Budget. Historic Palmyra is located at 32 Market Street.

Candidates are currently being interviewed to fill the vacancy for Village Clerk, as Village Clerk, Alicia Lynch is retiring.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor met with some Village residents who had some concerns about the recent rally in the Park. Tentatively, there is another rally scheduled and the Board and residents will work together on the project.

The Board entered Executive Session at 6:38 PM to discuss contractual and employment issues.

By Caroline Grasso