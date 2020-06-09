Palmyra Village Meeting   June 1, 2020

Mayor Husk opened the meeting via ZOOM conferencing due to COVID-19 social distance re-quirements.

The minutes of the May 18, 2020 Regular Meeting were approved after a correction was made to include Trustee Luke as present at that meeting.

Robert Updike addressed the Board regarding a water main that is almost directly underneath his cottage on Canandaigua Lake. Mr. Updike’s cottage needs a new foundation and he came before the Board in March 2020 to ask if the water line could be moved slightly.

The water main supplies the Village of Palmyra. The Board made some recommendations at that time which Mr. Updike followed up on as he needs the current easement to be modified.

A resolution was passed to amend the easement per approval from the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority.

Correspondence/Announcements and Information:

There were some raw water line breaks on East Foster Street and Johnson Street that have been dealt with.

There was a complaint regarding the grounds at the Cemetery and Deputy Mayor Perry assured the Board it has been taken care of.

There was also a complaint about the Fire Department siren being broadcast at 12:00 Noon. Apparently, there was an issue with this before. Trustee Luke advised she would speak to the Fire Department about this matter.

Mayor Husk directed the Noon siren stays off.

There is a problem with the County Tax Program and work is being done to correct the problem.

The year-end Budget Transfers that were previously approved by the Board will be included in the minutes for this meeting. Also, Revenue and Expense Reports were distributed to all Board Members.

A request was received from the owner of the old Cross Creek building. He is hoping to put in a small Senior Citizen Complex and would like permission to become an out-of-district user for a tie-in to the Village Sewer System.

The Mayor advised that the applicant would have to get permission from the Town of Palmyra.

According to Attorney Arthur Williams, if the hydraulics work and he can tie-in, he would be charged 1 ½ times the Village rate as most out-of-district users are charged.

A resolution was passed to allow the connection to the Village Sewer Line at 1 ½ times the Village rate and pending approval of the Town of Palmyra with all expenses to be incurred by the applicant.

A lengthy discussion took place regarding the current Fire Chief situation with respect to the hierarchy of leadership. The Board Liaisons will be having a conversation with the Fire Department leadership to try and rectify the issue.

Trustee Nolan submitted his monthly Water and Wastewater Reports to the Board.

They have had some water line breaks recently and he suggests contacting Highway Superintendent Mike Boesel to perhaps get an estimate on what it would cost to replace the 14,000 feet of water line from Curran Road to Spring Street.

Attorney Williams is going to work on a resolution to correct a misprint that was discovered in Local Law No. 1 and will present it to the Board upon completion. Mayor Husk will be looking for a Per Diem employee for the Police Department to help when Patty Burditt takes medical leave. It was requested of the Board by Police Chief Smith. Two of the new LED lights were installed in front of the Village Hall. These are exactly what the remaining lights will look like.

There was no Executive Session and the Meeting adjourned at 7:05 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso