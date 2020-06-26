Palmyra Village Meeting   June 15, 2020

Mayor Husk opened the Palmyra Village Meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The Meeting was held at the Village Hall with social distancing protocols in place. All Trustees were present except Trustee Nolan.

The minutes from the June 1, 2020 Regular Meeting were approved.

Abstract 1A, Vouchers 1-27 for $178,333.99 and Abstract 1B, Vouchers 28-52 for $ 8746.81 were all approved.

Highway Superintendent Mike Boesel reports that three bids were received for the relocation of the raw water main on Johnson Road. A motion was approved to award the purchase to the low bidder, Core and Main for $11,094.60 to be expended from the water reserves. Superintendent Boesel also discussed the numerous water main breaks the Village has had recently and shared a map of hot spots. It is a 3-mile line from Curran Road all the way into the Village that needs to be addressed with the Wayne County Water & Sewer Authority and to perhaps break down into phases, if needed.

The Village will currently receive 80% of the CHIPS (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program) Funds that have been allocated to the Village.

Trustee Perry made a motion to approve the use of the Fairgrounds for the Conservatory of Dance Recital.

Trustee Warters moved to accept David Oakley Jr. to fill the 14-4 Chief Position for the Fire Department.

Mayor Husk announced the crosswalk will be going in at Throop and East Main Street sometime this construction season.

Liberio Art notified the Mayor she is opening an Art Studio at 208 East Main Street.

NYSEG informed the Mayor residents may be looking at the new streetlights by the end of summer.

The Mayor was authorized to sign the renewal for the Water Supply Agreement with the Wayne County Water & Sewer Authority as amended.

There was no Executive Session and the Meeting adjourned at 7:10 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso via Meeting Minutes