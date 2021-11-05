Palmyra Village meeting Nov. 1, 2021

Mayor David Husk opened the Palmyra Village meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Village Hall. All current Trustees were present. The minutes from the October 18, 2021 Regular meeting were approved, as well as Abstract 6A, vouchers 22-00424 through 22-00462 for a total of $64,004.72.

The Historic Preservation Committee’s Quarterly Report was submitted to the Board and the 2022 rates for Hospitalization, Dental and Medicare were received by the Board.

Mayor Husk moved to appoint Kathy Stager as an alternate for the Preservation Committee. The motion was approved.

The Village Officials Meeting/Dinner will be on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 6:00 PM. The topic is Employee Compensation for COVID leave.

Trustee Luke reported the “Trick or Treat on Main Street” was a huge success. She also announced the Village is looking into Christmas Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides which would take place on December 3, 2021 and the Village would also like to have a Tree-Lighting Ceremony. More details to follow regarding both events. Also from Trustee Luke, the Floating Dock for the Terminal Wall project is stuck in transit.

Trustee Perry announced the school-crossing on Cuyler Street is still a safety issue. The Board, in conjunction with the Highway Department and Village Attorney Arthur Williams, will be investigating different resolutions, including possibly switching the NO PARKING signs from the East side of the street to the West side of the street. Trustee Perry is also requesting that any maintenance or repairs to Village vehicles needs to be kept locally. The transfer of Michael Reed from Seasonal Laborer to MEO (Motor Equipment Operator) II in the Highway Department was approved effective November 15, 2021. The retirement of Daniel Herman from the Highway Department was approved effective November 12, 2021.

Bonnie and Steve Hays were reappointed as Village Historians through December 5, 2021. The Board resolved to approve the Town of Palmyra Fire Contract for Fire Protection Services for 2022-2024. They also approved the Enhanced Cancer Disability Benefits coverage for the Fire Department.

The discussion of the MRTA (Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act) was tabled until the November 15, 2021 Regular meeting.

The next Regular Board meeting will be on November 15, 2021 at 6:30 PM at the Village Hall. The Board entered Executive Session at 7:10 PM to discuss personnel, contractual and litigation issues.

By: Caroline Grasso