Palmyra Village meeting, Nov. 18, 2019

Mayor Husk opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and a motion was passed to approve the minutes of the November 4, 2019 meeting.

Abstract #6B vouchers 478-504 and 510-511 for $12,482.19 were approved.

It was announced that the PAL-MAC Robotics Team 8584 won their competition and will be moving on to the next step, which will be on December 8, 2019. When they presented their project to the Palmyra Village Board, one of the questions the board asked was how they plan on securing the portable drinking fountain. The members of the Robotics Team came up with a locking mechanism which prevents tampering. The Village Board, working with the PALMAC Robotics Team 8584, were able to improve on the design of the portable drinking fountain and that helped propel Team 8584 one step further in the competition.

The New York State Department of Public Service Winter Outreach and Education Campaign is designed to help consumers manage their energy bills while staying warm and safe through the cold weather months. More information can be found at https://www.dps.ny.gov/

Trustee Luke advised the Board that she is still working on the audit.

The Christmas celebration with the Palmyra Community Center and the library will be December 6, 2019.

Trustee Nolan reported monthly operating report reflects all systems operating normally with just some minor repairs and small part replacements. There were no safety incidents.

The only update to the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority meeting that was held last week is that the WCWSA has still not heard from New York State regarding the acceptance of the Town of Walworth. More updates to follow hopefully mid-December. There was an estimate of approximately $3200 to have the future site of the new plant appraised by the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority. The appraisal costs will be split between all the municipalities participating in the new project.

Trustee Nolan reminded members of the Board that there is a water supply agreement with several other municipalities that will be coming to term in May 2020. The board agreed to take the subject up at a future meeting.

Trustee Warters presented the board with the monthly fire calls broken up into town and village calls. AP 1 Fire Truck, after the monthly inspection, was taken out of service indefinitely due to a bearing problem.

Finger Lakes Ambulance has started to use the extra bay at the Fire Department and Mayor Husk was very pleased citing positivity for Finger Lakes and good community relations for the Village.

The next Board meeting on December 2, 2019 will include a reorganizational agenda. At that meeting the Board will also look to adopt the Village of Palmyra Vehicle Use Policy and the Request for Time Off Form, both of which have gone through several revisions.

The Motor Equipment Operator position in the Buildings and Grounds Department was filled by Eric Schmid. The Board adopted a motion to approve the hire of Mr. Schmid to the position of MEO II with a 20-week probationary period. The Board also approved the promotion of Darrin Moore to the position of MEO I.

The Board adjourned at 6:55 PM to enter Executive Session to discuss a matter of personnel and contractual.

