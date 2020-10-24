Palmyra Village Meeting October 19, 2020

Mayor Husk opened the Palmyra Village meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Village Hall where Covid-19 safety protocols were in place. All Board Members were in attendance.

The minutes of the October 5, 2020 Regular Board of Trustees meeting, as well as Abstract 5B, vouchers 427-466 for $26,794.15 were approved.

Pat Nicoletta from MRB Engineering Group, along with Village of Palmyra Highway Superintendent Mike Boesel updated the Board on the Terminal Wall Grant. A SEQR (State Environmental Quality Review) application was approved which will assist in the Terminal Wall project progressing.

The Board discussed some recent traffic complaints on West Jackson Street. Residents are concerned about speeding. Mayor Husk has spoken with Sergeant Baker who mentioned he has increased patrols on the street. Several possibilities are being discussed to try to combat the problem.

Trustee Nolan advised the Board that work was done on the Waste Water Plant on 9/24 and 9/28. The Water Plant had its annual inspection on 9/3. All systems are operating normally. As far as Water Distribution, there have been several repairs and replacements of curb boxes around the Village.

Mayor Husk received correspondence from Dave Borland and Deb Klemann from the American Legion who wanted to thank the Village for the new LED lights that are illuminating the Flag Pole.

A resolution was passed to establish a Capital Project Account for the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

It was resolved to authorize the re-levy of unpaid Village taxes to the County.

It was determined to keep the Club and Park Rooms closed for the time being.

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:15 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso