September 26th 2020, Saturday
Palmyra Village Meeting - Sept 21, 2020

by WayneTimes.com
September 25, 2020

Mayor Husk opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Village Hall where COVID-19 social distance guidelines were in place. All Trustees were in attendance.  The minutes of the September 14, 2020 Regular Board of Trustees meeting were approved in addition to Abstract 4B, vouchers 326-369 for $69,418.03.

Mayor Husk shared communication from the NYS DEC regarding the Jurisdictional Determination of the Village of Palmyra Marina and the Canalside Trail and it was determined that the Village of Palmyra seek authorization from the NYS DEC before any changes can be made. 

Deputy Mayor Rick Perry shared information regarding a phone call he received from Sergeant Baker alerting the Board to an increase in traffic at the Marina, which includes skateboarding among other things. The Village will post temporary signs at the Marina outlining the rules and regulations for behavior until permanent signs can be posted.  Trustee Warters wants to alert the Board and Village residents that the Fire Hall will be closed for non-essential meetings until at least November 2, 2020 when the Board will revisit the COVID-19 statistics at the time and make a determination.  The request from Chief Smith for new Body Cameras and Tasers was tabled until the next meeting on October 5, 2020, while some additional information can be gathered. It was resolved to authorize the contract renewal with Ontario County Soil and Water for a three year period ending on December 31, 2023. The Palmyra Community Library will be hosting a Gnome Scavenger Hunt on October 8, 2020. For more information, please contact the Library at 315-597-5276.

Village resident Sissy Smith was in attendance and had some questions for the Board regarding the streetlight in front of her home and the dilapidated house next to hers. She wanted to know what the status was on these two issues. Mayor Husk advised the streetlight will soon be done and Deputy Mayor Perry assured her he would look into the status of the house.  The Board entered Executive Session at 7:00 PM to discuss possible litigation, personnel and contractual issues.

By: Caroline Grasso 

