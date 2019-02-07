Palmyra Village Meeting Feb. 4, 2019

Mayor Husk called a Regular Meeting of the board to order at 6:30 PM. It was noted that the scheduled budget hearing was canceled due to a conflict for the village accountant. The budget workshop was then moved to the February 25 board meeting at 6:00, wherein village department heads will also be present to review the budgets. Meeting minutes dated January 28, 2019 were approved

During Trustee Reports, Mayor Husk shared that it should be noted that village department heads must sign off on dual expense invoices, as per New York State law.

Trustee Warters reported that inspections of fire vehicles have been completed and the January fire calls report has also been submitted.

The board agreed to review the Ethics, Investment and Procurement Policies during the next Village Board meeting on February 25th, which will allow the board to thoroughly review them in advance.

Discussion was held regarding the Wayne County Treasurer’s letter, informing county municipalities that the county is seeking to change its policies regarding the reimbursement of administrative fees. The board explained what this means for the village is that the county is proposing it will no longer reimburse administrative fees when a municipality needs to perform maintenance on a property such as lawn mowing, snow clearing, etc. In turn, if those fees go unpaid by the property owner, they are then added to the property’s tax bill. Additionally, levying unpaid property taxes, which to date has been customary practice, will no longer be an option for municipalities. So, the county will no longer make municipalities “whole” for unpaid property taxes, therefore the decrease in annual tax revenues could potentially affect the town and village budgets. Village Attorney, Mr. Art Williams, stated that he suspects a final decision will be made at the county level within the next few weeks and advised the village to continue with its normal protocol until that time.

Public comment was heard from a resident who shared concerns over the village’s enforcement of its sidewalk snow removal ordinance, which makes property owners responsible for all snow removal for their respective public sidewalks during the winter months. Stating that enforcement of the ordinance is inconsistent, and she suggested that fines be readdressed or that the village simply clears the sidewalks, in an effort to keep the village pedestrian-friendly. She noted that, if the village assumed the sidewalk snow removal responsibilities, it would solve problems such as blocked corners and snow plow piles that create obstructions of site-distance for motorists and walkers, alike.

Approved business was as follows:

– Approval of meeting minutes dated January 28, 2019

– Approval of Abstract #9A, vouchers #759-786, in the amount of $52,106.23 and Vouchers #757-758 of January 30, 2019, in the amount of $250.00

– Approval of a Budget Transfer in the amount of $12,559.77 for Watershed fees which were paid via an incorrect line item

– Approval to reimburse fees for a sewer repair expense which was determined to be the village’s responsibility, and not the property owner’s in the amount of $375.68

– Approval to transfer $309.00 from Contingency Budget to the Police Department to cover the expense of security camera maintenance at the marina

No other business came before the board recessed the public meeting at 7:25 PM. The next regular meeting of the Palmyra Village Board will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 6:00 PM in the Palmyra Village Hall, and will begin with a Budget Workshop with Village Department Heads and the Village Accountant.

