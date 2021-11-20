Palmyra Village. Nov. 16, 2021

Mayor Dvid Husk opened the Palmyra Village meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Village Hall. All current Trustees were in attendance. The minutes from the November 1, 2021 Regular meeting were approved, in addition to Abstract 6B, vouchers 22-00470 through 22-00511 for $65,028.08.

Trustee Luke announced the Christmas Wagon Rides and Christmas celebrations with the Library and the Palmyra Community Center will take place on December 2, 2021. There will be a tree lighting ceremony at the Village Park immediately following the last ride. She also shared a copy of the Genesee Valley Rural Revitalization Grant information that had been received and encourages residents and business owners with older properties to check the website for more information. https://www.palmyrany.com/village

Mayor Husk reported the Park Drive project is virtually complete. He recommends residents look at what has been done and his convinced it will make a difference for the community. There are still just a few minor issues that need to be addressed.

He also announced on November 30, 2021, at the Walworth Town Hall, there will be an update to the Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Project with the five (5) Towns and one (1) Village that are involved in the project. Marty Aman from the Wayne County Water & Sewer Authority will be presenting.

The AAA Driving Course for Village and Town employees and their families is available. This is offered every two years. Please contact the Village Clerk for more information.

Highway Superintendent Mike Boesel reports they are currently on their 2nd round of leaf pickup. He also commented on the Park Drive Floating Dock Project and advised it has been installed and there is a plan to add several benches. In concurrence with Mayor Husk, there are a few minor issues that still need to be addressed. Mayor Husk would like to see at least 3 (three) flagpoles, with the possibility of up to 7 (seven) installed on Park Drive to honor all branches of the Armed Services.

Fire Department Chief Jeff Bulman advised the Board that some of the rescue equipment that had been ordered has arrived, yet they were still waiting on certain items. Mayor Husk thanked the Fire Department for their quick response at the laundromat fire. Code Enforcement Officer Ron Hall gave an update on the progress of the property located at 201 Main Street. The Board resolved to approve Attorney Arthur Williams to commence litigation in Wayne County Supreme Court to seek approval to demolish the building.

After a long discussion, the Board resolved to opt in on the MRTA (Marihuana Regulation & Taxation Act). For more information, please visit https://cannabis.ny.gov. After a long and sometimes contentious conversation, the Board agreed, at the request of the Fire Department, to have the fire siren working 24/7. Currently, the siren works from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

A Public Hearing is scheduled for December 6, 2021 at 6:30 PM to address the Cuyler Street parking changes. There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:36 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso