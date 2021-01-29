Police Reform Task Force meeting in Newark

In June 2020, Governor Andrew Cuomo enacted Executive Order 203, which addresses Police Reform in New York State. This Executive Order focuses on the extensive history of mistreatment of black and brown persons by law enforcement, within New York state as well as across the Nation as a whole. The aim of Executive Order 203 is to cause every jurisdiction with a policing entity to review and revise their policing activities and policies, utilizing community and stakeholder input. All police jurisdictions are required to engage in this process in order to receive their allocated state funding. Across New York State, Executives and their Law Enforcement agencies have been hearing from their communities about concerns and questions, including suggestions for envisioning a novel future of policing that will provide all citizens with equitable treatment.

The Village of Newark actively jumped into this endeavour, establishing a Task Force early in October 2020. The Police Reform Task Force consists of a variety of viewpoints and includes representatives from Wayne County Mental Health, the Wayne County Sheriff, District Attorney’s Office, Public Defender’s Office, Newark Village Police Commissioner, the Chief of Police, Victims’ Resource Center, the Newark School District, Wayne Action for Racial Equality, Youth Advocate Program, Social Services, and several members of the community. This Task Force has met continuously on a weekly basis, with conversations that dive deeply into the history of policing, current trends in over-policing of black and brown communities, and steps to take to ensure the safety of community members in engagements with the police. The Task Force has taken a microscopic view of the policies of the Newark Village Police Department, examining, line by line, the directives and policies, determining the appropriateness to the current times. Through these conversations, the practices of the Village of Newark Police Department have received some revisions and rewrites. The importance of camera vests and routine implicit bias training among some of the durable outcomes, as well as the notion of respect and acknowledged trauma responses in our community members. While some of these changes are important from a policy standpoint, the effect of the discussions and the straightforward topics, the inequity of black and brown persons in the face of law enforcement, has the chance to bear the greatest weight.

When asked about his experiences in the Police Reform Task Force meetings, Newark Village Mayor Jonathan Taylor stated, “I believe this process and the discussion is a good reminder that in general, we need to step back and view issues through someone else’s lens. Sometimes we need to have hard, difficult, sensitive discussions to make our community, and society in general, a better world to live in. We are having those conversations and Newark will grow through the time and dedication each of the members of the committee have put into this initiative. We really looked to make this an inclusive process through the community kick off meetings in October, this committee, and the Public Hearings that will take place in March.”

Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms also remarked on his experience in this process. He stated, ”Throughout the meetings, everyone has respected each other’s perspectives, asked questions to gain an understanding of policing, the many roles officers play, what roles all parts of the criminal justice system play, what services are available through other county or private agencies to address issues and the community wants to be informed about what its police department is doing. Without this input we become stagnant and rely on practices of the past that may be outdated.”

Chief Thoms went on further to note the importance that data plays in accountability for modern law enforcement. He said, “Access to information through forms and websites, social media notifications, and print are now expectations in the electronic world we live in. Information continues to be shared from other agencies and members of the committee that only make this community more inclusive and its police department better.”

The Village of Newark will continue its work and present to its constituency a draft police reform document for Public Hearing in March, with expected approval later that month. The final state approval of the document will put the Village in a position to be in receipt of New York State dollars through its adherence to Executive Order No. 203.

Newark Village citizens with any input on this process, or questions, are urged to contact Mayor Jonathan Taylor at jtaylor@villageofnewark.com

By Casey Carpenter