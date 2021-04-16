Red Creek Village April 14, 2021

Mayor Debra Letson opened the meeting in person at 6:30 pm with the Pledge of Allegiance. All trustees were in attendance except Mike Bettis. No members of the public attended.

The first order of business was a public hearing on the 2021-2022 proposed budget adoption.

The total appropriations budget equaled $708,235. The amount of the budget to be raised by taxes is $218,862.

The taxable assessed valuation on which taxes are levied for the upcoming fiscal year is $20,502,275 excluding a total of $3,936,313 in equalized value of exemptions. The budget was adopted.

Regular meeting commenced with the approval of minutes from previous meeting and budget workshop. Mayor Letson reported on the sewer grant that only four residents have failed to hook up.

The Board discussed proposed changes to local law regulating the harboring of certain animals in the village. The village hopes to amend the law to allow urban chickens. Law changes are being reviewed by legal counsel. Also in legal review is language in the sewer law to define EDUs, possibly using WCWSA definitions.

Bid for damaged wall at the fire department still not finalized. NYMIR municipal insurance claims adjuster reviewed the damage and will send a construction engineer to help create plans before bids are requested.

Paving and drainage limitations were also discussed.

Bridge NY Grant did not get submitted. An engineering firm from the rating sheet will be contacted sooner for next year’s application. Two digital speed limit read-out signs with batteries were estimated for $5000 purchase. These could be paid for with CHIPS money.

The Mayor reported that high speeds on village streets is a problem.

The Mayor asked the board to consider other areas in the village that needed 30 m.p.h. signs. Code Officer & Safety Commission Bob Day mentioned that a rash of street sign theft was occurring in the region. Motion was made to purchase 17 American flags and poles to be displayed on the bridge and around the village for $515.

Village Clerk/Treasurer Susan Saylor stated that Historian Deb Benson will attend the end of the year meeting on May 26.

Saylor asked to change the date of the June board meeting from June 9 to June 2. All agreed.

Ms. Saylor discussed the details for the spring clean up dumpster event for residents to be held Saturday, May 22 9am to 4pm.

Only village residents can bring either one trailer full or two truckloads of residential debris and waste only. A list of restricted items will be posted. Proof of residency will be required.

Trustee Dick Letson, Fire Commissioner, reported that the fire department will hold three fundraisers this year. Mother’s Day BBQ, Sept. 11 Auction and Fair Haven Chicken & Clam dinner in the fall.

Trustee Greg Schiller will post these public events on the village Facebook page. Two applications for volunteer fire fighters were approved for Derek Jonza and William Cincerbol. Since county and state fire fighter training is on hold, training will begin locally.

Bob Day reported that the village should update their social media policy so that employees, volunteers, and officials are not posting inappropriate photos or commentary out of context. Mayor Letson reported that LED light pole rental was estimated at $400 per month, and subcontracting repairs for these poles should be considered in next year’s budget.

RG&E has contacted the village looking to possibly use the old rail bed right of way trail. Although ATV use is prohibited there, it has been bothering the neighbors of the trail. Executive session was called at 7:30 pm.

Next meeting is scheduled for May 12.

by Deb Hall