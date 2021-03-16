Red Creek Village Meeting March 10, 2021

Mayor Debra Letson opened the meeting at 6:30 pm with the Pledge of Allegiance. Meeting was held in-person at the village office meeting room, 6815 Church Street. All trustees were in attendance. Previous board meeting of February 10 and the minutes from a previous budget workshop on February 24 were both unanimously approved. A resolution to move monies for the paying of bills was unanimously approved.

Mayor Letson reported that the sewer grant was reviewed by outside consultant. Trustee Bettis asked if any homes were not yet hooked up. Mayor Letson said letters would be going out to three homes that are not on the system.

Previously opened bids for wall repairs at the Fire Department were discussed.

Trustee Richard Letson reported that a consultant from MRB Group had done further investigation of the repairs needed and will give the Board a better project overview soon to help them decide.

Bids for paving and drainage at the Fire Dept. were also discussed. Mayor Letson thought the bids were quite high and suggested that the Fire Dept. and Village DPW could collaborate to do the work. Trustee Letson will get separate cost quote on cement for catch basin and drainage pipe before next budget meeting.

Mayor Letson reported that a Bridge NY Grant will be reviewed at no cost by LaBella Associates with information ready by next budget meeting. Clerk/Treasurer Susan Saylor stated the next budget meeting will be held March 24 at 6 pm at the village office and asked each trustee to submit requests by the 19th.

Mayor Letson started discussion on the upcoming paving of South Street and possible need for additional 30 mph speed limit signs once complete. She also suggested that a truck route be designated along 104A for local deliveries to avoid wear and tear on South Street. Trustee Mike Bettis mentioned that this cannot interfere with local businesses who rely on truck deliveries. Mayor Letson stated that the Village has sidewalk forms and said she used an online sidewalk estimate calculator that showed approximate cost of $1000 per 100 feet. Sidewalks along South Street were also discussed possibly in partnership with the Town of Wolcott. Trustee Bettis stated he would get quotes for these sidewalks.

Trustee Letson stated that jumper cables were being bought for DPW trucks to have for emergencies, and Trustee Steve Huntington asked if there were locked cupboards at the DPW for these and other valuable items. Trustee Letson said this could be done with master or combination locks.

Mayor Letson then reported that she called the DEC to correct a recent engineer’s report that misidentified the causeway concrete abutments as the dam. She wants to make sure they review the report and correct this error.

Code enforcement officer Bob Day reported that the village had received an engineer’s report for a condemned building on Main St. He wrote a permit for the work to begin. He also reported doing fire inspections at businesses and multi-family dwellings.

The Board went into executive session at 7 pm to discuss possible litigation. The meeting ended at 7:15 pm. Next regular board meeting will be April 14 at 6:30 pm.

by Deb Hall