March 19th 2021, Friday
Rose Board meeting March 16, 2021

by WayneTimes.com
March 19, 2021

Supervisor Lasher opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held via Zoom conferencing. All Board members were present. 

The minutes from the February16, 2021 Regular meeting were approved. Monthly Departmental Reports, including Code Enforcement, Water, Highway, Animal Control, Historian, Assessor, Town Clerk and Supervisor’s Reports were all accepted. All these reports are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.  

Supervisor Lasher reported the Dollar General construction is progressing nicely. The floor has been poured and it appears the parking lot has been started. 

The Board resolved to increase the rate of pay for the cleaning and disinfecting of Town offices by $15.00 per visit.

There was a Change Order approved for an additional $1481.82 for the Water Main project as per the Supervisor’s recommendation.

A Public Hearing will be held on April 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM to hear questions and comments pertaining to the Solar Law. A copy of this Local Law is available at the Town Clerk’s Office. The Regular Meeting will be held immediately following the Public Hearing.

The bills were paid as audited. 

The Board entered Executive Session at 8:29 PM to discuss the employment history of certain individuals. 

By: Caroline Grasso

