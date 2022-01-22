Powered by Dark Sky
January 22nd 2022, Saturday
Rose Town Board. 1/18/22

by WayneTimes.com
January 22, 2022

Supervisor Lasher opened the Town of Rose Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance at 7:00pm on January 18, 2021. The meeting was held at the Town Office Building located at 5074 North Main Street in North Rose. All Board members were in attendance.

The Supervisor opened privilege to the floor and the Board heard from Jennifer Murphy who reviewed a number of topics which included the Covid fund process, a flat screen monitor and laptop for the meeting room, and Planning and Zoning Board concerns with animal control code. Conversation on these matters ensued before the privilege to the floor was ended.

The board then reviewed the reports from code enforcement, water, highway superintendent, animal control, and the town clerk. The Board then carried a motion to accept the reports as submitted. 

The Board also acknowledged the resignation of the Town Historian, Melanie Maybe, effective February 1.

A resolution to accept the budget modifications then passed.

Extensive discussion then followed, regarding the abstracts. Following the discussion, a special meeting was scheduled for January 28 at 4:30pm and a motion to postpone the payment of the bills was carried.

The Board then carried motions to accept the minutes of the December 21, 2021 and January 7, 2022 meetings followed by a motion to accept the supervisors report.

Moving on to Old Business, an update on the basement project was given. It was relayed that an issue with the water drainage was being resolved.

Next, a resolution carried to establish a local law to increase the salary of the Town Clerk to be fair and reasonable. The rate of pay was proposed to be $25,035. The Board then set a public hearing for the local law for February 15th at 6:30pm.

Resolutions were then carried for the following: to appoint the Town Clerk to carry out the duties of Town Registrar with a pay of $2,158, to appoint the Town Clerk to carry out the duties of Town Tax Collector with a rate of pay of $5,180, and to appoint the Town Clerk to carry out the duties of Town Account Clerk-Water with a rate of pay of $10,790.

The Board the discussed the water quick pay credit card payment option and decided to hold off on the decision for this time. 

Re-appointments of Greg Peck to the Planning Board, Mark Anthony to the Zoning Board as Chairman, and Aaron Petrosino to the Assessment Review Board were then made.

The Board then had a discussion on a cash flow spreadsheet. Following that discussion, the Board decided to table the site plan review. 

It was announced that the next Regular Town Board meeting will be February 15, 2022 at 7pm. The meeting was then adjourned at 9:03pm.

By Amber Linson

