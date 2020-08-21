Rose Town Meeting - August 18, 2020

Supervisor Richard Lasher opened the Town of Rose meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Offices where social distance guidelines were met.

All Board members were present.

Supervisor Lasher announced a new protocol for Departmental Reports. Department Heads will submit their reports in a timely fashion to the Board so the Board may familiarize themselves with the them. The Board will then have all questions ready to ask the Department Heads by the next Board Meeting. Supervisor Lasher did ask the Department Heads to be as descriptive as possible. He would like the responsibility to fall to all parties for successful submission and acceptance of all reports.

Code Enforcement Officer Christine Abrams announced she has the blueprints for the Dollar General project, and she is waiting for the NYSDOT permits.

Mike Sehm from the Water Department advised the Board that there is a problem with Well #4. It stopped working on Sunday night. The well drillers will be coming to pull the pump and try to assess the problem.

The drought is starting to adversely affect the wells. He is investigating ways to address the issue.

Animal Control Officer Flo Miller assured the Board there will be no fines levied by New York State despite some paperwork glitches.

A motion was passed to accept all Departmental Reports, the Supervisor’s Report and all the Abstracts were paid as audited.

An update was given on the Route 414 Watermain Project.

There was a pre-construction meeting held and they will be starting on Wolcott Road in approximately 2 weeks. Depending on costs going forward, there is a chance an extension on Catchpole Road may be feasible.

The Town of Rose met with the Towns of Huron and Wolcott to continue discussions for a shared dog kennel. Plans are moving ahead, with the Village of Wolcott now requesting to join the consortium.

Supervisor Lasher advised the Marshall Property paperwork is progressing and surveys are being done.

The Town Offices will be closed on Labor Day.

It was decided to place a Census advertisement encouraging residents to fill out their Census. Supervisor Lasher wants residents to know how especially important the Census is for local funding and representation. He implores residents to fill them out as their participation is crucial.

A resolution was passed to pledge the Town’s support for the upcoming Wayne County Bicentennial (1823-2023)

Supervisor Lasher announced the annual Compliance Training is due by October 1, 2020.

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 8:50 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso