Rose Town Meeting   Jan. 21, 2020

Supervisor Lasher opened the First Regular Board Meeting of his new term with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Privilege of the Floor was given to representatives from the MRB Group, an engneering firm. Shawn Bray and John Schepp presented the Board with an outline of services they would be responsible for with respect to the Town’s obligations for the proposed solar farm project. They answered the Board’s questions and were thanked for their time.

They also gave an update on the water main project. They advised the Board that the plans were 95% complete and have been submitted to the Wayne County Highway Department, NYS Department of Health, NYS Department of Transportation and all the utility agencies involved. They also advised that things were on schedule for the planning stage. He gave Mike Sehm from the Water Department a copy of the updated plans.

Christine Abrams from Code Enforcement advised that the Planning Board will be having a Special Permit meeting with Dollar General next month. There was also a Stop Work Order issued for the National Oil Refinery. She also shared correspondence from the DEC regarding their first visit to the site. Additionally, the DEC has established a strict timeline for clean-up with proof of clean-up needed by February 28, 2020.

The DEC has put 9316 Catchpole Road on the schedule for a tire clean-up, which means there will be no more warnings, so when DEC gets the task of cleaning it up, they will just do it. A lien will be placed on the property along with some possible fines. There is also a court date on February 17, 2020 with the residents of 9316 Catchpole to address new violations.

Mike Sehm from the Water Department advised the Board he had submitted his Annual Report and he received the schedule for the Department of Health water sampling.

Jeff Jay from the Highway Department had submitted his first report as Highway Superintendent. He also advised that plowing has been a little slow as of late. He has been working on quotes for a new snow plow truck. If all goes well, the new truck might be available for service the first of next year. He also reported the new lights in the shop are great.

Melody Maybe, the Town Historian requested permission to utilize a laptop computer and other materials when she is off Town property for the purpose of presentations and education, for example when she goes to the schools. She also inquired about the status of a phone line for her office. Apparently, the existing phone system can’t be upgraded, so the Board assured her they will investigate it. In February, she will be applying for grants for an historic marker for the Library which is the Town’s property and wanted to make sure she still had permission from the Board.

Christine Smith, the Town Clerk submitted her Annual Report. Interestingly, there were 36 births and 13 deaths in 2019.

A Resolution was passed to accept the Budget Modifications from 2019. Councilman Converse was opposed.

A motion was passed to accept the minutes of the December 17, 2019 Regular Meeting and the January 7, 2020 Organizational Meeting.

Phil Torrey has applied for a Planning Board alternate position. An interview will be scheduled.

Resolutions were passed to accept the renewals of the Standard Work Day and Reporting Resolution for some Town elected and appointed officials. Councilman Wilson was opposed.

There will be a Budget Workshop on February 4, 2020 at 5:00 PM to discuss the new Highway truck.

The next Regular Board Meeting will be on February 18, 2020 at 7:30 PM.

The Board agreed to allow Town Clerk Christine Smith permission to hire Melody Maybe as a temporary Deputy Town Clerk to assist her.

There was a motion passed for the Board to enter Executive Session to discuss the work history of a certain person.

The meeting adjourned at 9:12 PM.

by Caroline Grasso