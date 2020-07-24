Rose Town meeting July 21, 2020

Supervisor Lasher opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The meeting was held at the Town Hall where social distancing protocols were in place.

A motion was passed to approve the minutes of the June 16, 2020 Regular Board Meeting and also to approve all Department Reports as submitted, including the June 2020 Supervisor’s Report.

Going forward, the Board is alerting residents they will have to wear a mask if they are entering the Town Hall.

Supervisor Lasher discussed a mutual agreement between the towns of Rose, Huron and Wolcott which would allow kennel housing for dogs that are picked up and also those dogs that need to be quarantined. The Board had a long discussion regarding local ordinances pertaining to dogs.

Supervisor Lasher was authorized to transfer $80,074.08 to the Water Project Fund by closing out a Certificate of Deposit.

Paul Fordham was appointed to the Planning Board as an alternate member.

The Board approved a motion to accept the property on Glenmark Road that Gary Marshall donated to the Town.

Randsco Pipeline Inc. was awarded the contract for the construction of the Town of Rose Water System Improvements for NYS Route 414, Catchpole Road and Wolcott Road. The bid price was $3,075,300.00.

The Town will be switching from Direct Energy Business back to RG&E for cost purposes, as RG&E is less expensive.

There will be a second dehumidifier purchased for the basement in the Town Hall.

It was resolved to pay the bills as audited.

The next Regular Board Meeting will be on August 18, 2020 at 7:30 at the Town Hall.

By: Caroline Grasso