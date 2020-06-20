Rose Town Meeting   June 16, 2020

Supervisor Lasher opened the Rose Town Board Meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Hall where social distancing was in place.

The minutes of the May 19, 2020 Regular Board Meeting were approved.

The Town Hall is now open. Employees working in the building are required to wear a mask when they are not in their offices and anyone entering the building is required to wear a mask.

Town Clerk Christine Smith will be keeping track of people that enter the building in the event contact tracing needs to be done.

Mike Sehm from the Water Department states that Well #4 is still down but things are running smoothly despite that. He is in touch with Fleischmanns and they are aware of the problem. Mike hopes it will be fixed in the next several weeks. There are some issues with the Badger Meter Readings being a bit behind and he is hoping for a video conference call with the company so they can troubleshoot some issues.

Highway Superintendent Jeff Jay reports they are busy digging ditches, changing cross pipes and mowing. They are going to recycle Fox Road with the CHIPS (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program) money that was received and will “oil and stone” whatever they can with any leftover funds. Supervisor Lasher thanked Jeff for holding back on repairs until the funds were absolutely received. Brush Clean-Up is scheduled for June 26 and June 27.

Animal Control Officer Flo Miller advised the Board that she is following up on a recent incident involving some dogs.

Town Historian Melody Maybe thanked several members of the Board who have volunteered to help with the Wayne County Bicentennial celebration. She advised the Board that several historic markers have been ordered.

A motion was passed to accept the abstracts, all Departmental Reports, and the Supervisor’s Report.

Bids will be opened on June 17, 2020 for the Water Main Project. The Dollar General Plans will be submitted to the Planning Board on July 1, 2020 and then hopefully construction will start shortly thereafter.

A motion was passed to accept Susan Bryant to the Board of Review and she will attend training as needed.

The Board had a lengthy discussion involving a paragraph/section in the Employee Handbook, titled “Authorization and Procedure to Carry”. A motion was accepted to remove this paragraph from the Handbook. Full details can be obtained in the Town Clerk’s Office.

The next meeting will be July 21, 2020 at 7:30 PM.

The Board adjourned at 8:30 PM to enter Executive session to discuss the work history of an employee.

By: Caroline Grasso