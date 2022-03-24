Rose Town Meeting. March 15, 2022

Supervisor Richard Lasher opened the Town of Rose Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance at 7:00pm on March 15, 2022. The meeting was held at the Town Office Building located at 5074 North Main Street in North Rose. All Board members were in attendance.

The Supervisor opened privilege of the floor and the Board heard from residents David Stern and Diane Rice. Stern expressed concern with a high water bill and the board discussed options to move forward with the high cost. Rice requested information about an application that is being created for not-for-profits to apply for funds from the $232,000 that the town received in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.

.The board then reviewed the reports from code enforcement, water, highway superintendent, animal control, assessor, and the town clerk. The Board then carried a motion to accept the reports as submitted.

The Board then carried motions to accept the abstract, minutes from both the February 15 regular meeting and the February 25 workshop, and the supervisor’s report.

Moving on to Old Business, an update on the basement project was given. It was relayed that the stairs have been repaired, but there are still no steps outside. Supervisor Lasher then updated the Board that a meeting has been scheduled for next week with Fleischmann’s to discuss water issues.

Next, the Board went into discussions about the ARPA fund application for not-for-profits. The Board had in front of them a completed application for their approval. Discussion about a May 10 deadline led to an extension to June 10. The Board then realized that the final version was not yet ready and they decided that following further review the application will be ready by the end of March.

The Board then reviewed estimates for both the smoke detectors and furnace repair before moving on to new business.

Supervisor Lasher shared a resume they had received for the position of town historian. Following a brief review the Board passed a resolution appointing Tish Miller to the position.

Discussion was then held regarding the Town Clerk’s office hours. It was determined that beginning April first the office will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 4:30 pm, with extended hours on Wednesday to 7 pm. Notices will be posted to let the residents know.

The Board then passed a motion to approve the lawn-mowing contract before moving on to passing resolutions for Local Law #2 and Local Law #3. The Board resolved and passed Local Law #2 to amend the Town of Rose Local Law to add site plan review regulations, and Local Law #3 related SEQR EAF for review, referring proposed Local Law #3 of 2022 to the town and Wayne County planning boards and setting a public hearing. The hearings for those local laws will be held on April 19 at 6:30 pm and official notices will be posted for the residents.

It was then announced that the next Regular Town Board meeting will be April 19, 2022 at 7pm. The Board then entered into executive session to discuss a personnel matter and the meeting ended following that session.

By Amber Linson