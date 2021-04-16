Savannah Town Board April 12, 2021

Board meeting was attended by Town Supervisor Michael Kolczynski, Town Clerk Julie Carey, Councilman John Gill, Councilman Julie Vanleeuwen, Councilman Jack Sloan, Councilman Fred Baker, and Highway Department Head Jeff Liddle. Chairs were set up around the room with room for social distancing. Two citizens were present. Masks were left to the individual.

Mike Kolczynski called the meeting to order at 6:30pm, and all present stood for the pledge of allegiance. There was a motion to forgo the reading of the minutes from the previous meeting and enter as written. This was passed.

He then read the monthly correspondence. The first item received was a letter from the US Department of the Interior regarding the annual PILOT payment for 2021. Next, the Assessors training report was received, and a property use request from the USDA was received regarding the issue of the European Cherry Fruit Fly. Additionally, a letter was received from the NYS PSC regarding stray voltage testing. An email was received from Postmaster Michael Dudley regarding postal vehicle parking. The SOAR application for the new Permanent Hoops Grant was received. And finally, a letter was sent to Gladys Williams regarding encroaching on Savannah Town property with debris and structures.

The floor was opened. A citizen asked if the sidewalk in front of Anderson’s property was going to be addressed. The board said that they are unable to contact the homeowner for permission to fix the sidewalk. It was agreed to try and get in touch with him by all means necessary.

Jeff Liddle added that a truck had successfully been purchased, and that they’re getting a couple of old trucks ready for auction. He also hired a new full time employee starting soon. A request was put in to the county to do a study at the end of Grand Avenue and Messner Road to see about putting up a stop sign to prevent further accidents.

Mr. Kolczynski mentioned that the CEO’s report had been emailed. To finish things up, a few motions were passed. First, a motion to allow the use of town property for the USDA’s European Cherry Fruit Fly Program was passed. Next, it was agreed to allow the Post Office to park their delivery vehicle in the parking lot behind the post office for convenience. Additionally, a motion was passed to have a renewal fee on building permits after 365 days have passed, and also to approve the Public Employer Health Emergency Plan for the Town of Savannah. Before adjourning, it was discussed that the town has a choice whether to

allow marijuana dispensaries to be established now that marijuana is legal. It was agreed to discuss this at a future meeting in order to get more information and think on it. Lastly, a motion to pay the bills was entered into the record, and the meeting was quickly adjourned until 5/10/2021 at 6:30pm.

By Holly Wright