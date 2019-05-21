Savannah Town Board May 13, 2019

In attendance this evening was Town Supervisor Michael Kolczynski, Town Clerk Julie Carey, Councilman Jack Sloan, Councilman John Gill, Councilman Julie Vanleeuwen, Councilman Fred Baker, Water Department Head Bruce Waterman, and various citizens of Savannah. Meeting was called to order at 6:30pm by Mike Kolczynski,. There was an immediate move to forgo the reading of the minutes from the April 8th.

Next was the reading of the correspondence, which included a statement of the Butler-Savannah Cemetery Financial report for 2018, a letter from Just Solutions regarding NYS HSES grants for cyber security at $50k, a letter from Kennedy & Madonna, LLP regarding public water contaminant regulations, a redo of the Meehan Encroachment Agreement for 13193 Seneca Street for verbage, a letter regarding the speed limit on Iocco Rd., the FHLB update, a document from Labella regarding NYS 2019 CFA grants, and a letter sent to Jeremiah Moody regarding the process to post road speed limits.

Timothy Winderl from NYSEG/RG&E was introduced to give a presentation regarding replacing the town streetlights with LED lights. There’s a state mandate in place to convert all the municipalities in the state to LED by 2025. Most of the lights in town would be able to be converted and maintained by the power companies that already take care of them for a cost minus the depreciated value of the existing lights. There are a few that would need to be purchased flat out and maintained by the town. The only considerations are the wattage equivalents for the heads to be installed. The energy saved would be around 60%. The board decided to get an agreement drawn up to get it done most likely sometime this year.

Jeremiah Moody stated his case regarding the speed limit on Iocco Road. He stated that he would like the speed limit reduced to 20MPH because the speed limit is 55MPH, and the road is only about 500 feet long. He was concerned about the reckless driving on a residential dead-end road. It was moved and passed to get the paperwork filled out to get a study done and have the change considered.

Bruce Waterman gave an update regarding the SPEDES permit requirements. MRB group needs the town to apply for a grant to cover the flow tests in order to get the permit. Then a decision will be made whether to chlorinate or install the UV purification system recommended by the EPA. The motion was moved and passed in new business. A planning board request for an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) in the amount of $10,600.00 has been tabled to allow for a rewrite because a grant may be received from Wayne County to cover $10K.

New business was then addressed.

All of the following were presented, moved, seconded and passed:

Resolve to approve the NYS Snow and Ice Amendment B1 to correct a miscalculation error of $1248.94.

Resolve to approve the NYS Snow and Ice Amendment B to get the final 2018/2019 payment of $32,156.80.

Resolve to adopt NYMIR’s policy on discrimination and harassment for employees due to a law change. Motion to reappoint Phyllis Lane as Youth Recreation Director, and Patrick Mahoney & Riley Wright as assistant directors for 2019. Motion to let the Town Assessor take reimbursed training for $260.00 in Ithaca.

Motion to increase A8510.4 Beautification $1.269.85 to cover granted trees.

The supervisor than presented a motion to pay the bills which was seconded and passed. A citizen of Savannah again voiced concern about a possible fence to go up around DiSanto’s on VanDuyne-Spoor Rd. It was stated that he isn’t violating any codes, and cannot be forced to build a fence.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:10pm.

By Holly Wright