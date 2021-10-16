Savannah Town Board Oct. 11, 2021

The meeting was attended by Town Supervisor Michael Kolczynski, Town Clerk Julie Carey, Councilman John Gill, Councilman Julie Vanleeuwen, Councilman Jack Sloan, Councilman Fred Baker, Water Department Head Bruce Waterman, and Highway Superintendent Jeff Liddle. Chairs were set up around the room with room for social distancing. Six citizens were present. Masks were left to the individual. Mike Kolczynski called the meeting to order at 6:30pm, and all present stood for the pledge of allegiance. There was a motion to forgo the reading of the minutes from the previous meeting and enter as written. This was passed.

He then read the monthly correspondence. Firstly, two items were sent. First was a another letter to Pam McNew about 1791 N. Main St., and second was a letter to Brandon Williams regarding property lines and future demolition of property.

The next item addressed was the MRB SEQR Lead Agency Packet for sewer district 2. Next received was MRB’s proposal for the engineering design and construction phase services required for the town’s wastewater.

The next item was a retirement letter regarding Standard Work Day and Reporting Resolution for Elected and Appointed Officials. Next, the tentative 2022 Town Budget was filed with the town clerk. The next item addressed was the NYS DPS Broadband and Internet Study Survey. Lastly, a letter was sent to Mike Mumford regarding charging homeowners for septic tank pumping.

The floor was opened. The first citizen brought up the fact that he was charged for his septic tank pumping, and demanded to know why. The board made him aware of the rising costs to maintain the town’s sewer system and the essential adjustments needed to keep things running smoothly. He wasn’t happy with the answer, but accepted the explanation. The next citizen asked about what was going on with the old hotel on N. Main St. The board replied that the town has been trying to purchase the property in order to demolish it and turn the driveway next to it into a mapped road. She stated that she was concerned that our taxes would be used for this. She was assured that they wouldn’t.

To wrap up the meeting, some resolutions were addressed. First, a motion was made to hold a public hearing next month to address a water issue. This was passed. Next, a resolution was passed to increase appropriations in Sewer district 2 for the Grant Administrator’s salary. The next resolution passed involved a transfer of funds to cover a new pump station pump and annual tank pumping. Next, approval was needed for the Standard Work Day and the Reporting Resolution for Elected and Appointed Officials. This was passed. The next motion addressed expending Federal Stimulus monies to upgrade the chlorination system at the town’s water plant and was passed. Lastly, a resolution was made and passed to allow the Town Supervisor to enter into negotiations with the Teamsters Union for the Highway Unit.

To finish up, a motion to pay the bills was entered into the record, and the meeting was adjourned until 11/08/2021 at 6:30pm. An executive session was invoked for legal matters.

By Holly Wright