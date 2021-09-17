Savannah Town Board. Sept. 13, 2021

The Savannah Town Board meeting was called to order at 6:30pm, There was a motion to forgo the reading of the minutes from the previous meeting and enter as written. This was passed. He then read the monthly correspondence. The first items sent were offer letters to Pam McNew and Ken Anderson, both of North Main St. Next, the Williamson Law Book Renewal Contract was sent. A copy of the monthly budget report for August 2021 was sent out. Next, a RFQ was sent to Duflo Spray Chemical for mosquito spraying the town. There was no response. A FOIL request was received from Cheney Law for the Cipriano case. Received back was the signed consent order from the NYS DEC. A letter was received from the NYS DOH regarding a water plant inspection in October. An email was received from MRB regarding the UV system on Sewer District #2. And lastly, the assessor applied for state aid for the recent ReVal.

A citizen brought up a correction to the monthly write up from last month. First, the name of his street was spelled incorrectly. It’s Grand Ave., not Grant. Secondly, the problem with the flooding on his property has not been remedied. It was simply acknowledged by Jeff Liddle. This month, he brought up the flooding again, hoping that the problem will be remedied as soon as possible. A second citizen asked again about the fertilizer plant falling apart in downtown Savannah. He was informed that it is still being handled in court. He also asked about a piece of property in town covered in RVs and boats. He was informed that the town can’t do much at the moment. Bruce Waterman brought up that he wanted to call for repair on Sewer #2’s pumps. Mr. Kolczynski brought up the topic of the two trucks that were being considered for purchase. It turns out they weren’t in very good condition, so the purchase has been reconsidered.

To wrap up, three issues were addressed. A resolution was made to address the salary of the CEO because they are a new hire after the budget was passed. This was passed. Also, a resolution was passed to transfer funds from D5110.1 to D5140.1. A resolution was passed to sign the SEQR resolution for MRB. Lastly, a motion to pay the bills was entered into the record, and the meeting was quickly adjourned until 4/12/2021 at 6:30pm. An executive session was invoked for legal and personnel issues.

By Holly Wright