Savannah Town Meeting   April 8, 2019

The meeting was attended by Town Supervisor Michael Kolczynski, Town Clerk Julie Carey, Councilman Jack Sloan, Councilman John Gill, Councilman Julie Vanleeuwen, Councilman Fred Baker, Highway Supervisor Mark Fedele, Water Department Head Bruce Waterman, and various citizens of Savannah.

Mike Kolczynski called the meeting to order at 6:30pm, There was a move to forgo the reading of the minutes for March 11th, 2019 and approve them as distributed that was moved and seconded.

Correspondence included Federal Home Loan Bank Update, TACFU (tobacco coalition) letter wanting to expand no tobacco use on all town property, sent letters to NYSDEC requesting exemption from disinfecting sewer effluent, sent a letter to Dumond Farms regarding damage to a grave site, received letter via fax regarding encroachment agreement for 13193 Seneca St., sent letter to NYSEG requesting cost estimate to purchase street lights, letter from Wayne County Treasurer requesting the tax collect to forward a tax file, received letters from the Assessor of Franchise and Telecom assessed values, letter from Charter for franchise payment for 7/2018-12/2018, received application to use community field for Easter egg hunt, and another Federal Home Loan Bank update. A motion was passed to have the clerk file the correspondence.

During privilege of the floor, a citizen asked about the new lines being run through town, and were told that it’s fiber optic. Another citizen asked about an update regarding the old fertilizer place, and were told there’s nothing new to report. He also asked about Disanto’s “junkyard” on VanDyne Spoor Road and if there were any plans to put up a fence around it. He was directed to ask Mike Lopez (code enforcement) for more information.

Andrea Drahms addressed the floor regarding the plan established in 2009 that included enhancing gateways with trees. The town applied for a SOAR grant in 2106 to go forward with the plan, and various trees were donated and planted in 2017 at the entrances to the town. In 2018, 14 trees were purchased and planted by volunteers. Altogether, 61 trees were planted. She then inquired if there were resources available this spring to get assistance from the Highway Superintendent to continue with this project. Mark Fedele agreed to provide assistance and equipment to continue the project with the permission of the board. Mrs. Drahms was asked about the varieties of tree that were planted and reported that they were Chanticleer pear, various crab apple varieties, and pine. The trees are surviving so far and there was no damage from the recent wind storms.

Another citizen asked about the signs posted on various unoccupied buildings around town. Mr. Kolcynski reported that they were fire code signs that address the state of the buildings and their safety level for first responders if there is a fire or emergency at the locations. They were posted to protect the town if injuries are to occur during any emergency services. This citizen also asked if there are any plans to address these unoccupied buildings, and was directed to code enforcement.

Another citizen reported on an AARP community challenge grant for a bike friendly community that was applied for in 2018 and was rejected. This would have provided for community bike racks and benches through town. She asked the board for permission to reapply for the grant this year. Motion was granted.

The town salt shed was damaged over the winter and there was an estimate for $802.68 to repair it. A motion was presented to forgo the insurance claim and just pay to have it repaired. The motion was passed.

A motion to address the driveway encroachment at 13193 Seneca St. was presented. The encroachment agreement was sent to the town attorney and returned approved. The motion was passed to move forward.

A motion was presented to allow the Easter egg hunt to be held on the community field on April 13th at 11 am. Motion was passed.

The subject of reappointing the town assessor for the next term of 10/2019-09/2025 was presented and tabled until September 2019.

A motion was presented to sign the agreement to spend highway funds for 2019 and passed.

A motion was requested to continue the consideration for the planning board’s request for a $10,600.00 MOU to hire two professors from Buffalo. The motion was tabled pending more information regarding reimbursements from the county for the fees involved.

There was discussion about a program to install new LED streetlights throughout Savannah. A gentleman has been contacted requesting more information regarding the program, and the board requested that this gentleman meet with the board to discuss the program further to determine if it is plausible. A motion was requested and passed to pay the bills for the month, and the meeting was adjourned.

By Holly Wright