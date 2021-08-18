Savannah Town meeting , Aug 9, 2021

The Savannah Town Board meeting was attended by Town Supervisor Michael Kolczynski, Town Clerk Julie Carey, Councilman Julie Vanleeuwen, Councilman Jack Sloan, Councilman Fred Baker, Water Department Head Bruce Waterman, and Highway Superintendent Jeff Liddle. Chairs were set up around the ROOM with room for social distancing. Two citizens of Savannah were present. Masks were left to the individual.

Mike Kolczynski called the meeting to order at 6:30pm, and all present stood for the pledge of allegiance. There was a motion to forgo the reading of the minutes from the previous meeting and enter as written. This was passed.

He then read the monthly correspondence. The Williamson Law Book Annual Renewal Contract for the Water and Sewer Billing Program was received, and a DEC consent order was also received.

The floor was opened, and a citizen of Savannah once again addressed an issue with flooding on Grant Ave. He thanked Jeff Liddle for helping him remedy the problem so quickly. He also expressed some concern for an eyesore in downtown that needs to be addressed. He was informed that the fertilizer plant in question is in legal negotiations at the moment.

Mr. Kolczynski then brought up the possible purchase of two trucks to address two of the town trucks that are in need of replacement. It was agreed to look further into the purchase.

Next on the agenda, some motions were addressed. Firstly, a motion was made and passed to resolve to renew the Williamson Law Book Water and Sewer contract. Next, a motion to approve the DEC consent order was passed. Lastly, a resolution to increase appropriations along budget lines A1220.4, W8310.4, and W8330.4 was passed.

A motion was passed to pay the bills and the meeting was quickly adjourned until 09/13/2021 at 6:30pm. Executive session was requested for legal issues.

By Holly Wright