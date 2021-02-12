Savannah Town Meeting Feb. 8, 2021

The Savannah Town Board meeting was attended by Town Supervisor Michael Kolczynski, Town Clerk Julie Carey, Councilman John Gill, Councilman Julie Vanleeuwen, Councilman Jack Sloan, Councilman Fred Baker, Water Department Head Bruce Waterman, Historian Jesse Ball and Highway Superintendent Jeff Liddle. Masks were left to the individual. Mike Kolczynski called the meeting to order at 6:30pm. He then read the monthly correspondence. Items received include Jean Allen’s letter of resignation from the Board of Assessment Review, and the NYMIR capital contribution refund. An email proposal was sent to Brandi Schutt for the town CEO position. A resolution regarding Assessor Exemptions was made on Executive Order 202.83. Received was a letter from the Wayne County Treasurer stating re-levy of any charges are now allowed on individual tax bills. Also received was a letter from the NYS DOH regarding annual testing requirements for 2021. Filed was the annual 11 page NYS DEC transfer station report for Clean Up Day, and received was the Town Hall Boiler Inspection report from the Hartford Steam Boiler. Lastly, received a letter from the NYS Public Service Commission regarding stray voltage testing.

The floor was opened, and a citizen asked for clarification on a report in the paper regarding changes to Sewer district 2. He was asking about a report that allows the town to clean water for 6 months of the year using UV lamps. This is being built based on new requirements from the Department of Conservation that need to be implemented by 2024.

Next, Jesse Ball gave updates regarding historical sites in Savannah. Firstly, a representative from the state has reached out regarding possible grant funds to restore the Savannah Town Hall, considering that it used to be an opera house. This representative should be present at the next town meeting to give more details. Jesse also mentioned possibly getting the Pomoroy Grant for the Wiley Schoolhouse to fix the threshold and shutters. The board mentioned getting the outhouse done. He also mentioned that the Evans Schoolhouse has been broken into again. The board ruled to leave it open to prevent it from continually getting broken into for the moment. Next, Bruce Waterman brought up that the DEC is changing the SPEDIES permit so that testing is being done daily instead of twice a week. He expressed that this might be excessive and outdated, and stated the desire to request an exception to get it back to twice weekly. Lastly, Jeff Liddle expressed the need to replace a truck. Finding a replacement was briefly discussed and privilege of the floor was ended.

To wrap up, four issues were addressed. A motion was made to appoint Patricia Taber to the Board of Review for the next 3 years and passed. A motion to reappoint Mike Bricco to another 5 year term on the planning board was passed. A motion was passed to appoint Brandi Schutt as Savannah’s CEO until 12/31/21. A resolution was passed to adopt the resolution requested by the Assessors. Lastly, a motion to pay the bills was entered into the record, and the meeting was quickly adjourned until 3/8/2021 at 6:30pm. Executive session was requested for a personnel issue.

By Holly Wright