Savannah Town Meeting Jan. 11, 2021

The Savannah Town Board meeting was attended by Town Supervisor Michael Kolczynski, Town Clerk Julie Carey, Councilman John Gill, Councilman Julie Vanleeuwen, Councilman Jack Sloan, Councilman Fred Baker, and Highway Superintendent Jeff Liddle. Chairs were set up around the table with room for social distancing. No citizens were present. Masks were left to the individual.

Mike Kolczynski called the meeting to order at 6:30pm, and all present stood for the Pledge of Allegiance. There was a motion to forgo the reading of the minutes from the previous meeting and enter as written. This was passed.

Kolczynski then read the monthly correspondence. Items received included the NYS DOH reminder to file the annual report on violations to the watershed, which was done, and the Williamson Law Book Town Clerk’s renewal contract of $358.00.

A letter was received from Cipriani Energy expressing interest in the Savannah Recreation Fields for a solar array. An email in the negative was sent back.

A letter was received from the NYS Unified Courts reminding the board to do the annual Justices audits.

Also received, from the AOT, information regarding the annual business meeting and delegate appointments.

Mike Lopez submitted his letter of retirement and resignation as of 12/31/2020.

Northern Array sent an email regarding wireless options for Savannah, and the budget transfers were filed with the Town Clerk.

The floor was opened, and no one present had any business.

Lastly, four issues were addressed.

A motion was made to renew the contract for the Williamson Law Book Town Clerk and passed

Mr. Kolczynski made a motion to consolidate a couple of accounts for the Water Department. This was agreed upon.

He then clarified the answer that was sent to Cipriani Energy regarding having no interest in the solar array option. The board all answered in the affirmative.

The last piece of business regarded the possibility of leasing a town structure for wireless capability with Northern Array. An information session was requested by the board.

A motion to pay the bills was entered into the record, and the meeting was quickly adjourned until 2/8/2021 at 6:30pm.

Executive session was requested for a personnel issue.

By Holly Wright