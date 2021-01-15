Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 15th 2021, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Savannah Town Meeting Jan. 11, 2021

by WayneTimes.com
January 15, 2021

 The Savannah Town Board meeting was attended by Town Supervisor Michael Kolczynski, Town Clerk Julie Carey, Councilman John Gill, Councilman Julie Vanleeuwen, Councilman Jack Sloan, Councilman Fred Baker, and Highway Superintendent Jeff Liddle. Chairs were set up around the table with room for social distancing. No citizens were present. Masks were left to the individual. 

 Mike Kolczynski called the meeting to order at 6:30pm, and all present stood for the Pledge of Allegiance. There was a motion to forgo the reading of the minutes from the previous meeting and enter as written. This was passed. 

Kolczynski then read the monthly correspondence. Items received included the NYS DOH reminder to file the annual report on violations to the watershed, which was done, and the Williamson Law Book Town Clerk’s renewal contract of $358.00.

 A letter was received from Cipriani Energy expressing interest in the Savannah Recreation Fields for a solar array. An email in the negative was sent back. 

A letter was received from the NYS Unified Courts reminding the board to do the annual Justices audits. 

Also received, from the AOT, information regarding the annual business meeting and delegate appointments. 

Mike Lopez submitted his letter of retirement and resignation as of 12/31/2020.

 Northern Array sent an email regarding wireless options for Savannah, and the budget transfers were filed with the Town Clerk.    

The floor was opened, and no one present had any business.

Lastly, four issues were addressed. 

A motion was made to renew the contract for the Williamson Law Book Town Clerk and passed

Mr. Kolczynski made a motion to consolidate a couple of accounts for the Water Department. This was agreed upon. 

He then clarified the answer that was sent to Cipriani Energy regarding having no interest in the solar array option. The board all answered in the affirmative.

The last piece of business regarded the possibility of leasing a town structure for wireless capability with Northern Array. An information session was requested by the board. 

A motion to pay the bills was entered into the record, and the meeting was quickly adjourned until 2/8/2021 at 6:30pm. 

Executive session was requested for a personnel issue.  

By Holly Wright

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Nicoletta, Donetta C.

CLYDE: Donetta Concetta Nicoletta, 99, died on January 14, 2020 at Geneva General Hospital. A private family service was held at St. John’ s Cemetery in Clyde, New York. Donetta was born on February 20 1921 in Clyde, NY the daughter of the late Louis and Mabel Cornell Petrosino. She married Jame Nicoletta on April […]

Read More
Bissell-Young, Julian Gerald

WILLIAMSON:  Our little angel was called back home to his Lord and Savior on January 11, 2021 before his anticipated birth. Julian was received into heaven under the loving protection of his great grandparents: Andrew and Delores Mitrano and Ruth I. Bissell; uncle: Drew Harrington. Julian is survived by his loving parents: H. Joseph Bissell-Young […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square