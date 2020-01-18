Savannah Town Meeting   Jan. 9, 2020

The meeting was attended by Town Supervisor Michael Kolczynski, Town Clerk Julie Carey, Councilman Jack Sloan, Councilman John Gill, Councilman Julie Vanleeuwen, Councilman Fred Baker, Highway Supervisor Jeff Fiddle, Water Department Head Bruce Waterman, and one citizen of Savannah. Mike Kolczynski called the meeting to order at 6:30pm, and all present stood for the pledge of allegiance. There was a motion to forgo the reading of the minutes from the December 9th and December 30th, 2019 meetings and enter as written. This was passed.

Next, Mr. Kolczynski read all correspondence. This began with the Federal Home Loan Bank Securities pledge, the Williamson Law Book Town Clerk renewal contract, and received ORPTS report on the assessor certification. Also received was the Federal Home Loan Bank issued bonds, a notice of a need to audit the Judges Books from the NYS UCS, and a Water Inspection Report from the NYS DOH from 11/27/19 with no violations cited. He continued with a signed contract received from Wayne County Snow & Ice, an annual packet from the Association of Towns with information regarding the annual meeting from February 16th to 19th, 2020. Finally, received was the annual contract from AOS for the CDL drug and alcohol testing for 2020, signed an agreement with Lee Walter to do the judges audit for 2019, finalized the transfers and increased applications for the 2019 budget, a notice of the award of a CFA Engineering grant with the EFC received for $30k, and a last Federal Home Loan Bank update. A motion to have the clerk file the correspondence was passed.

Under Privilege of the floor, a citizen inquired about Linda Bell and was disappointed to hear that she had been under the weather recently. He also inquired about the electronic sign out in front of the town hall. It was agreed that the town board would look more into the speeds available for the text to move on the sign. Four resolutions were then presented and passed. First was a resolution to renew the Williamson Law Book Town Clerks Program. A resolution to sign the renewal contract with AOS for 2020. The next resolution presented was to expend funds around $1000.00 to replace the lights around the park and parking lot on North Main Street with LED lighting. This also brought up a discussion about similar funds needed to replace two major lights out at the highway barn. Finally, the resolution to accept the $30k CFA Engineering Grant with EFC was passed.

A motion to pay the bills was passed, and a motion to adjourn was passed.

The next Savannah Town Meeting will be held February 10th, 2020 at 6:30pm.

By Holly Wright