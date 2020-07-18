Savannah Town Meeting July 13, 2020

The meeting was attended by Town Supervisor Michael Kolczynski, Town Clerk Julie Carey, Councilman John Gill, Councilman Julie Vanleeuwen, Councilman Jack Sloan, Councilman Fred Baker, Water Dept Head Bruce Waterman, and Highway Superintendent Jeff Liddle. Two citizens of Savannah were also present. Masks were left to the individual.

Mike Kolczynski called the meeting to order at 6:30pm, and all present stood for the pledge of allegiance. There was a motion to forgo the reading of the minutes from the previous meeting and enter as written. This was passed. He then read the monthly correspondence.

Adjusted Sewer District Unit Charge notices were sent out on June 9th. The Sewer #2 Resolution was sent to MRB as requested. The agreement to spend highway funds was received back from the Wayne County Superintendent.

The Equalization Rate for 2020 from NYS RPTS was received. An audit report was filed for Wayne County Health Care Trust Health Insurance. Also received was the Sewer #2 engineering report, an acceptance letter from EFC for the sewer #2 engineering grant, the revised and signed Health Care Trust agreement, and a Class Action Check for overpayment on computers for $13.52.

Privilege of the floor was then announced, and a concerned citizen of Savannah reported a problem at the blocked intersection of Hogback Rd. and Old Route 31. He had observed someone bypassing the block to get to Hogback Road, which is illegal. Mr. Kolczynski said that he would contact the Wayne County Sheriff to request a patrol be stationed there as a deterrent.

Lastly, three resolutions were addressed. First, a resolution to have the town assessor prepare and budget for a Re-Val in 2021 was voted on and passed. Next, the board passed a resolution to implement the revised Harassment and Discrimination Policy supplied by NYMIR. Lastly, a resolution to sign the agreement for Highway Road expenditures was passed. A motion to pay the bills was entered into the record, and the meeting was quickly adjourned until 8/10/2020 at 6:30pm.

By Holly Wright