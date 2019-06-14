Savannah Town Meeting - June 10, 2019

The meeting was attended by Town Supervisor Michael Kolczynski, Town Clerk Julie Carey, Councilman Jack Sloan, Councilman John Gill, Councilman Julie Vanleeuwen, Councilman Fred Baker, Highway Supervisor Mark Fedele, Water Department Head Bruce Waterman, and various citizens of Savannah.

Mike Kolczynski called the meeting to order at 6:30pm. There was a move to forgo the reading of the minutes for May 13th, 2019 and approve them as distributed that was moved and seconded.

Correspondence was read by Mr. Kolczynski. This included signed agreements sent to MRB for two grant proposals, a letter sent for an RFQ for LED streetlights to Tavano Electric and William Todd, the newest policy on discrimination and harassment distributed to all town employees, the MRB agreement resigned to perform testing for $1,800.00, a notice of violation received from the NYSDEC for the SPDES permit for sewer operation, a letter received from USDOI on the 2018 PILOT for Federal Wetlands in the amount of $6,558.00, a completed and returned Public Employee Blanket Bond application, a received confirmation from the NYSDOT regarding a speed limit study for Iocco Road, and the Federal Home Loan update.

A motion to have the clerk file correspondence was presented and passed.

The privilege of the floor was opened with a presentation from Linda Bell regarding the Savannah Visitors Center. She presented a grant from the Canalway Grants Program that could assist in completing the visitors center, and other related community amenities. The deadline to apply for this program is July 26th, 2019. The concerns raised were regarding the town’s ability to match a grant if it were to be awarded. Mrs. Bell raised some good points regarding other grant projects already in place that could help satisfy the amount required to match the grant amount. It was agreed that a minimum proposal including plans for the visitors center would be explored and possibly ready to discuss at the next town meeting. John Gill was designated as the town board contact to discuss the plans for the proposal over the next month. Linda Bell also discussed how this visitor center could get Savannah on the plans for the canal trail that is being built.

Ron Palladino requested permission for the Savannah Chamber of Commerce to use the Community Field on July 14th for their annual meeting. The motion was passed.

Leon Gaklik then brought up some concerns about the Savannah Community Field. He asked how the rules regarding littering and smoking are enforced there. The lawn keeper has been having to clean up a lot of trash before he can mow the lawns there. The board basically stated that it is difficult to enforce the rules without having patrols because we don’t have a police force in Savannah. It falls on the community to take some pride in their community, follow the rules, and keep things picked up.

Town Clean Up Day was then discussed, mainly because Curbside Pickup was abused this year, and well exceeded the budget plans for the service. The discussion revolved around eliminating curbside pickup altogether because of these abuses. Multiple options were discussed, including restricting the size of the pile allowed, or going back to pick up by appointment. Jack Sloan spoke up to continue the service because the folks who truly need it shouldn’t lose the option. A resolution was not reached, but the board made plans to continue the discussion. Suggestions and possible solutions are welcome. The board is opening discussion now so that solutions can be ready for the next budget, and the next Clean Up Day.

A motion to pay the bills was passed, and the meeting officially adjourned.

The next town meeting will be held on July 8th, 2019 at 6:30pm.

By Holly Wright