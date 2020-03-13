Savannah Town Meeting   March 9, 2020

The meeting was attended by Town Supervisor Michael Kolczynski, Town Clerk Julie Carey, Councilman Jack Sloan, Councilman John Gill, Councilman Julie Vanleeuwen, Councilman Fred Baker, and town reps. Supervisor Kolczynski called the meeting to order at 6:30pm. A motion was passed to forgo the reading of the minutes from the February meeting and enter as written.

The agenda began with the reading of the correspondence for the month. This included a FHLB update, a finished and filed 2019 AUD with the State Comptroller’s Office, and the Draft Justice Audits were received. Also received was the Semi Franchise Fee Payment Notice from Charter. A multipage NYMIR Insurance renewal information packet was filed, and the town renewed their electric supplier contract with Constellation for one year. Four copies of the Justice Courts Audits were received, along with the FHLB Security Update, and a letter from D&L Roll Off confirming May Clean Up Dates as 5/26-5/30.

A draft resolution was received opposing the Sewage Sludge Plant in Butler to NYSDEC. A certified letter came from the Town of Tyre considering cable service with Spectrum. And finally, the NYS RPT ceiling notices for 2020 Utilities was received. Privilege of the floor was opened with Victor Townsend inquiring in regards to a gazebo that was supposed to be built in our park. He was advised that grant funding for that project had fallen through. Mr. Townsend also thanked Highway Superintendent Jeff Liddle for attending to a snow plowing issue at his residence very expediently. Ron Paladino, on behalf of Linda Bell, grant writer with SOAR, asked if the Town Board wanted her to reapply for the Greater Rochester Health Foundation Grant for the Visitor Center Facelift. The motion was passed.

Highway Superintendent Jeff Liddle presented the Town Board with a request to purchase a used 2017 JD roadside mowing tractor from Monroe Tractor that the Town of Wolcott is trading in. He also presented quotes on a 2004 NH mowing tractor and a price on a brand new mowing tractor believed to be on state bid. Jeff informed the Board that this item was budgeted for in the 2020 Highway Budget. A motion was passed to purchase the 2017 JD mowing tractor, and to surplus for auction the JD 5410 Tractor and Loader, and also surplus at auction the PTO flail mower.

Mark Rose advised that he will be advertising in April and May for the upcoming Town Wide June 2020 Dog Census.

Supervisor Kolczynski requested the purchase of 2 more budgeted solar speed signs to be placed on NYS Route 31 West of the Hamlet and on the west entrance to the Hamlet on Messner Rd. Motion was carried.

Motion to pay the bills was moved and passed. Executive session was evoked for a legal matter. The next Savannah Town meeting with be April 13th, 2020 at 6:30pm.

By Holly Wright